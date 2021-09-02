Why You Should Visit Minneapolis This Fall

One of the country’s most anticipated Indigenous restaurants leads a revival of the Midwestern city’s diverse food scene.

share this article

One thing that was left out of far too many Minneapolis features over the past year was how quickly the city dusted itself off and took a long overdue look in the mirror so it could become a beacon of hope on a broader scale. The feeling going into the fall is a lot like the crimson leaves that line the lush shores of its many lakes and streams: a transformative sense of restoration and renewal worth seeing in person. Minneapolis’s sorely overlooked restaurant scene has been a prime source of positivity as of late. Arguably the most anticipated opening in the entire Midwest is Owamni, the first proper restaurant from the Sioux Chef founder Sean Sherman and his business/life partner, Dana Thompson. A sobering history lesson that starts with the neon sign near its entrance (“You Are On Native Land”), Owamni avoids the colonial implications of cane sugar, dairy, and wheat flour by leaving them off the menu and instead embracing indigenous techniques and ingredients through such rarely seen offerings as bison tartare, preserved rabbit, and pulled duck tacos built on a bed of pickled squash and nixtamalized corn. Similarly, fellow James Beard Award–winner Ann Kim draws on her roots at the ambitious restaurant Sooki & Mimi, where the whirlwind food is as inspired by her Korean American background as it is by her many R&D trips to Mexico.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. AFAR may earn a commission if you buy through our links, which helps support our independent publication.