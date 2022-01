If there’s one thing Florida is known for, it’s the amazing beaches, spread across more than 1,300 miles of coastline: from north of Jacksonville all the way south to Key West, wrapping around the Gulf of Mexico and up through the Panhandle. All the sunset action takes place in the west, while the Atlantic coast beaches are where you’ll find the best scuba diving and surfing. If one place can claim to have a beach for every taste, it’s Florida.