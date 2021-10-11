Oct 11, 2021
Photo by Don Mammoser/Shutterstock
We could all use an escape to an island paradise right about now.
Just in time for the holidays, fully vaccinated adults (as well as unvaccinated children accompanying them) will be able to travel to Fiji from the States.
After nearly two years of its borders being closed, the 333 islands that make up the South Pacific nation of Fiji will reopen to vaccinated international travelers from select countries, including the United States, on December 1.
Travelers from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, United States, United Kingdom, and most Pacific Island countries and territories will be able to travel to Fiji if they are fully vaccinated. They will also need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure, and then take another COVID-19 rapid test 48 hours after arriving at their hotel, resort, or accommodation in Fiji. Unvaccinated children under 18 will be allowed to travel to Fiji as long as they are accompanied by a vaccinated adult.
Travelers will need to download the careFIJI contact tracing app to be able to enter into businesses in Fiji.
U.S. travelers should be aware that all international passengers age two and older flying into the U.S. (including returning U.S. citizens and permanent residents) must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test procured within three days before boarding their flight to the United States.
More than 80 percent of Fiji’s eligible population are fully vaccinated, the island nation reports. Additionally, Fiji has compiled a list of certified resorts, where 100 percent of the staff have been vaccinated. After experiencing a surge in cases this past summer, Fiji reported 16 new cases on October 10, down from its peak of 1,091 new cases reported on July 21, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Fiji Airways offers direct flights from numerous U.S. gateways to the islands.
