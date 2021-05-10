Traveling to the United States from abroad, or returning to the U.S. from another country, just got a little less complicated thanks to new guidance from the CDC regarding its testing requirement for international travel.

In a May 7 update the agency stated that “international air passengers traveling to the United States can use a self-test (sometimes referred to as home test).”

As of January 26, all international passengers age two and older flying into the U.S. (including returning U.S. citizens and permanent residents) must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test procured within three days before boarding their flight to the U.S. When the CDC first introduced the order in January and until the May 7 update, the tests had to be laboratory generated.

Now, they can be self-administered tests as long as they meet these criteria:

The test must be either a viral antigen test or a nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT), such as a polymerase chain (PCR) test, reverse transcription loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) test, or a transcription-mediated amplification test.

The test must have Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The testing procedure must include a telehealth video call during which someone authorized by the manufacturer supervises the testing procedure. (Note that some FDA-authorized self-tests that include a telehealth service may require a prescription, according to the CDC.)

The telehealth provider must issue a report confirming the patient's identity, the name of the laboratory or healthcare entity, the type of test, and the specimen collection date.

Numerous airlines as well as international hotels in destinations currently allowing in American travelers, including Mexico, Costa Rica, and the Caribbean, have introduced testing options and resources to help Americans fulfill the CDC testing requirement. But this self-test option could certainly make international travel a little easier.

The CDC reminds international travelers that some countries may have rules or restrictions in place regarding the importation of COVID-19 test kits that are not authorized or registered there. “Travelers who are considering bringing a U.S.-authorized test with them for use outside of the United States should contact authorities at their destination for information before they travel,” the CDC advises.

At-home COVID test for international travelers

So, what are the options for test kits for those who would like to try to bring one along? The problem with most at-home test kits is that the vast majority still require users to physically mail their sample to a laboratory. That’s fine if you’re in the United States, but obviously that’s not very plausible if you’re abroad and need a test result from within three days of flying to the United States. There is, however, one COVID-19 test kit we found that meets the CDC requirements and offers the self-test option, produces results without a laboratory, and includes a telehealth service.

BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test Kit

The BinaxNOW COVID-19 self-test is one of the few tests on the market with FDA emergency use authorization that does not require the user to ship a sample to a lab (and it also doesn’t require a prescription from your healthcare provider). It’s a rapid antigen self-test designed to detect both asymptomatic and symptomatic COVID-19. It can be used for children as young as 2 when the sample is collected by an adult—those 15 and older can collect their own sample.