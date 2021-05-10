Courtesy of Abbott
May 10, 2021
Courtesy of Abbott
The new must-have accessory for international travel? A COVID self-test kit.
A $24 COVID-19 self-test kit will satisfy the CDC's testing requirement for international arrivals.
Traveling to the United States from abroad, or returning to the U.S. from another country, just got a little less complicated thanks to new guidance from the CDC regarding its testing requirement for international travel.
In a May 7 update the agency stated that “international air passengers traveling to the United States can use a self-test (sometimes referred to as home test).”
As of January 26, all international passengers age two and older flying into the U.S. (including returning U.S. citizens and permanent residents) must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test procured within three days before boarding their flight to the U.S. When the CDC first introduced the order in January and until the May 7 update, the tests had to be laboratory generated.
Now, they can be self-administered tests as long as they meet these criteria:
Numerous airlines as well as international hotels in destinations currently allowing in American travelers, including Mexico, Costa Rica, and the Caribbean, have introduced testing options and resources to help Americans fulfill the CDC testing requirement. But this self-test option could certainly make international travel a little easier.
The CDC reminds international travelers that some countries may have rules or restrictions in place regarding the importation of COVID-19 test kits that are not authorized or registered there. “Travelers who are considering bringing a U.S.-authorized test with them for use outside of the United States should contact authorities at their destination for information before they travel,” the CDC advises.
So, what are the options for test kits for those who would like to try to bring one along? The problem with most at-home test kits is that the vast majority still require users to physically mail their sample to a laboratory. That’s fine if you’re in the United States, but obviously that’s not very plausible if you’re abroad and need a test result from within three days of flying to the United States. There is, however, one COVID-19 test kit we found that meets the CDC requirements and offers the self-test option, produces results without a laboratory, and includes a telehealth service.
Buy now: $24, Walgreens.com
The BinaxNOW COVID-19 self-test is one of the few tests on the market with FDA emergency use authorization that does not require the user to ship a sample to a lab (and it also doesn’t require a prescription from your healthcare provider). It’s a rapid antigen self-test designed to detect both asymptomatic and symptomatic COVID-19. It can be used for children as young as 2 when the sample is collected by an adult—those 15 and older can collect their own sample.
Article continues below advertisement
“It was super easy,” says Bryan Kinkade, AFAR’s publisher, who recently used the BinaxNow self-tests for himself and his family for a trip to Costa Rica. His one piece of advice is to make sure to have “a solid Wi-Fi connection” so that you can download the app and conduct the telehealth video call. “They walk you through the entire process,” he says, remarking that the test is very similar to a pregnancy test—after 10 minutes or so the results pop up on the reader. “The healthcare provider comes back on camera to verify the results that you hold up to the camera, and then you can instantly see [your] results in the app.”
After getting his results, he uploaded them directly into the United app to check in for the flight back to the United States. “I repeated the process with my wife and son, and 45 minutes after we started, my son was walking back to the beach for an afternoon surf. We were down there with some friends who were stressed out all week hoping that the local clinic would be open, that there wouldn’t be a line or any issues getting results back quickly.”
BinaxNOW was developed by health and medical diagnostics company Abbott. A trained telehealth professional guides users through the at-home self-test via a video call using Abbott’s NAVICA mobile app, where they can also access their COVID-19 test results. The standard kit comes with two nasal swabs—the technique for sample collection is less invasive than the very deep nasal swab sample collection we’ve all heard horror stories about (if not endured ourselves).
Article continues below advertisement
Some of the other at-home COVID-19 test kits on the market with the option to mail the sample to a laboratory include one for $109 from LetsGetChecked that American Airlines also offers its customers (oddly at an increased cost of $119), a saliva test made by Clinical Reference Laboratory and available through Walgreens Find Care for $119 (Walgreens also sells a home test kit made by Everlywell for $109), and Pixel by Labcorp for $119. It is worth checking for updates on these products in the coming days and weeks as the new CDC announcement could result in the developers creating a version that is compatible with the new self-test option.
Vault also offers a $119 kit for travel to the U.S. from Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic with an international shipping option.
>> Next: How Travelers to the U.S. Can Get COVID Tests Abroad
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy
more from afar