Chile and Argentina Are Reopening to Vaccinated U.S. Travelers—With No Quarantine

If Patagonia, Easter Island, Santiago, or Buenos Aires is on your travel wish list, you can finally start planning that trip. Chile and Argentina have announced that effective November 1, vaccinated international travelers can enter without having to quarantine.

After more than a year and a half of closed borders, Chile officially opened its borders to vaccinated international travelers on October 1, but with a mandatory five-day quarantine. As of November 1, Chile is dropping that quarantine requirement for vaccinated international travelers who submit to COVID testing, according to Chile tourism officials.

Vaccinated travelers will need to take a COVID-19 PCR test 72 hours prior to traveling to Chile and complete an online “Travelers’ Affidavit” form (which asks for travelers’ contact information, medical history, and previous travel history) within 48 hours of travel. In order to bypass the otherwise mandatory five-day quarantine, they will then need to take another COVID-19 PCR after arriving in Chile and isolate until a negative result is procured. Travelers will need to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination upon arrival, which they should upload prior to travel through the Chilean Ministry of Health’s online Mobility Pass.

Also required is proof of travel insurance to cover any COVID-19–related medical expenses with a minimum coverage of $30,000 for healthcare. International travelers must fly into Santiago, Iquique, or Antofagasta.