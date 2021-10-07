Chile and Argentina Are Reopening to Vaccinated U.S. Travelers—With No Quarantine

Oct 7, 2021
Chile’s Torres del Paine National Park beckons.
The two South American countries will allow vaccinated international visitors to enter starting November 1.
If Patagonia, Easter Island, Santiago, or Buenos Aires is on your travel wish list, you can finally start planning that trip. Chile and Argentina have announced that effective November 1, vaccinated international travelers can enter without having to quarantine.
After more than a year and a half of closed borders, Chile officially opened its borders to vaccinated international travelers on October 1, but with a mandatory five-day quarantine. As of November 1, Chile is dropping that quarantine requirement for vaccinated international travelers who submit to COVID testing, according to Chile tourism officials.
Vaccinated travelers will need to take a COVID-19 PCR test 72 hours prior to traveling to Chile and complete an online “Travelers’ Affidavit” form (which asks for travelers’ contact information, medical history, and previous travel history) within 48 hours of travel. In order to bypass the otherwise mandatory five-day quarantine, they will then need to take another COVID-19 PCR after arriving in Chile and isolate until a negative result is procured. Travelers will need to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination upon arrival, which they should upload prior to travel through the Chilean Ministry of Health’s online Mobility Pass.
Also required is proof of travel insurance to cover any COVID-19–related medical expenses with a minimum coverage of $30,000 for healthcare. International travelers must fly into Santiago, Iquique, or Antofagasta.
Unvaccinated travelers will be required to quarantine for seven days. All travelers, regardless of vaccination status, will be sent a daily email for up to 14 days of travel in which they will be asked to self-report their health status. Additional details are available through the Chilean Tourism Ministry.
Next door in Argentina, the borders are also opening on November 1 to fully vaccinated travelers who conduct a COVID-19 PCR test 72 hours prior to arrival, the country’s health minister announced on Twitter. As with Chile, another COVID-19 PCR test will be administered by local health officials after arrival in Argentina, and possibly a third test will be requested between the fifth and seventh day after arrival, per information provided by the U.S. Embassy in Argentina. Travelers are responsible for the costs of the COVID-19 tests.
Unvaccinated travelers arriving in Argentina will be required to quarantine for at least seven days.
