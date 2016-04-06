How to Enjoy Elite Perks Without Earning Them: The Extra Mile

Lounge day passes, cheap upgrades, and special hotel packages can all give you the feeling that you’ve earned your way into the elite—even if you haven’t.

You don’t have to be a miles addict to enjoy the kinds of luxurious benefits that come with elite status. In fact, there are plenty of opportunities for you to bank the good times without putting in all the effort (and travel!) it takes to get to the pinnacle of a travel loyalty program. Try these suggestions the next time you feel more like sipping champagne in a cushy chair than jostling through the crowd with your $4 cup of coffee. Airline Lounge Passes Airline lounges often sell day passes at the door ranging from $25 to $60. What’s more, you can often get discounted passes online before you head to the airport. And trial memberships, good for 30 or 90 days, are often available for travelers who have booked multiple flights in a short period. Last-Minute Upgrades

Gone are the days where dressing nicely and winking at the airline or hotel employee could get you a free upgrade. Instead, travel companies now try to up-sell you when you make a reservation or check-in. And these last-minute upgrades can actually be great deals. If a first class ticket or club-level room at a hotel is too expensive when you make the reservation, wait until the airline or hotel gets really desperate, closer to departure. You might find a bargain. Airlines and hotels don’t want to waste an empty seat or club level room if they can get some money for it, so they will sometimes offer them at a discounted rate the day of your flight or stay. These offers may be available during online check-in, at automated ticket kiosks, or at ticket or reception desks; be sure to check all available avenues for a shot at luxury. For example, airlines like Condor or Iberia regularly offer upgrades to international business class for several hundred dollars, which is far cheaper than the normal ticket cost. Hotels are known to offer upgrades club level rooms for as little as $30, and they sometimes tack on perks like free breakfast and evening cocktails. And if you don’t see any information offering these kinds of upgrades, be sure to ask. Special Reservation Packages The next time you book a hotel room, dig a little deeper on the reservations page. Travel companies want to highlight the most affordable rooms, but often there is the option to view special packages that can boost the room value tremendously. Marriott, Starwood, and Hilton all have packages that dish out goodies like bonus loyalty points and breakfast.

