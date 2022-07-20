Save up to 40 Percent on Fully Customizable Luggage During Roam’s Summer Sale

Mark your calendars: Roam—the fully customizable luggage brand—is holding a huge summer sale with all four sizes of its hardshell luggage marked down as much as 40 percent off. The sale also includes its new line of expandable suitcases. Running from July 29 through August 2, 2022, the sale is available online only, but features free shipping.

For the uninitiated, Roam stands out from other luggage brands by leaving the appearance of the bag up to you. With 10 stylish colors to choose from, such as Cornwall Slate (a muted blue) to Rio Fire (a classic cherry red), it’s completely customizable—the shell color, accents, zipper, binding, wheels, carry handle, right down to the stitching. You can even monogram the leather patch on the back of your case.

What each bag has in common is they all feature two big compartments with two removable compression panels, top-tier Hinomoto wheels, a water-repellent zipper, and a precision-fit handle to minimize wiggling. The polycarbonate-shell bags come in four sizes—Carry-On (37 liters), Large Carry-On (42 liters), Check-In (60 liters), and Large Check-In (89 liters)—and are also now available with an optional expandable side panel that unzips to add anywhere from 14 to 32 liters to each bag.

In addition to a lifetime limited warranty that covers cracks, broken zippers, wheels, handles, and more, all Roam bags include a 100-day trial period in which you can make returns, no questions asked.