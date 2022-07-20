Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Travel Gear

Save up to 40 Percent on Fully Customizable Luggage During Roam’s Summer Sale

By Lyndsey Matthews

Jul 20, 2022

share this article
flipboard
The Roam Carry-On is marked down to $329 from $550 from July 29 to August 2.

Courtesy of Roam

The Roam Carry-On is marked down to $329 from $550 from July 29 to August 2.

You’ll find major discounts on all of the brand’s hardshell and expandable suitcases.

share this article
flipboard

Mark your calendars: Roam—the fully customizable luggage brand—is holding a huge summer sale with all four sizes of its hardshell luggage marked down as much as 40 percent off. The sale also includes its new line of expandable suitcases. Running from July 29 through August 2, 2022, the sale is available online only, but features free shipping.

For the uninitiated, Roam stands out from other luggage brands by leaving the appearance of the bag up to you. With 10 stylish colors to choose from, such as Cornwall Slate (a muted blue) to Rio Fire (a classic cherry red), it’s completely customizable—the shell color, accents, zipper, binding, wheels, carry handle, right down to the stitching. You can even monogram the leather patch on the back of your case.

What each bag has in common is they all feature two big compartments with two removable compression panels, top-tier Hinomoto wheels, a water-repellent zipper, and a precision-fit handle to minimize wiggling. The polycarbonate-shell bags come in four sizes—Carry-On (37 liters), Large Carry-On (42 liters), Check-In (60 liters), and Large Check-In (89 liters)—and are also now available with an optional expandable side panel that unzips to add anywhere from 14 to 32 liters to each bag.

In addition to a lifetime limited warranty that covers cracks, broken zippers, wheels, handles, and more, all Roam bags include a 100-day trial period in which you can make returns, no questions asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

The one downside of these bags is that they’re quite pricey. For example, the Roam Carry-On is typically $550, while similar size carry-ons from brands like Away and Paravel run $275–$350. However, with 40 percent taken off, the Roam Carry-On is marked down to $329, placing these bags in a similar price range.

Take a closer look at the savings during the Roam summer sale.

Save $236 on the Roam Check-In, which has enough room for a 7–10-day trip.
Courtesy of Roam
Save $236 on the Roam Check-In, which has enough room for a 7–10-day trip.

Carry-On 

Large Carry-On

Check-In

Large Check-In

Carry-On Expandable

Large Carry-On Expandable

Check-In Expandable

Large Check-In Expandable

>> Next: The Best Carry-On Luggage of 2022

Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. AFAR may earn a commission if you buy through our links, which helps support our independent publication.

popular stories

  1. Why Mobile Passport Is the Best-Kept Secret Among International Travelers

    Tips + News

  2. United Arab Emirates Continues to Have World’s Most Powerful Passport

    Tips + News

  3. Canada Is Giving Away Year-Long National Park Passes to Americans

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

10 “Stranger Things” Filming Locations You Can Visit

10 “Stranger Things” Filming Locations You Can Visit

History + Culture

14 Delicious French Pastries for Gourmands With a Sweet Tooth

14 Delicious French Pastries for Gourmands With a Sweet Tooth

Restaurants + Cafés

Can You Visit Yosemite Right Now?

Can You Visit Yosemite Right Now?

National Parks

The Best Deals for Travelers in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022

The Best Deals for Travelers in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022

Travel Gear