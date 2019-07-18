Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Gear

The Ultimate Traveler’s Guide to the 2019 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

By Lyndsey Matthews

Jul 18, 2019

You can save hundreds of dollars on brands like Barbour, Nike, and more.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

You can save hundreds of dollars on brands like Barbour, Nike, and more.

Shop AFAR’s picks for the best deals on totes, travel shoes, and more during this annual sale that runs from July 19 to August 5, 2019.

This article has been updated to reflect current sales and sold out items.

With deals on everything from packable Patagonia jackets to Longchamp leather totes, the 2019 Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale has something for every type of traveler. The early access sneak peek is open for Nordstrom cardmembers between July 12–18, 2019, and opens up to everyone else on Friday, July 19. While the annual sale runs through the end of Sunday, August 4, you’ll want to hurry up and jump on these deals ASAP since they’re already starting to sell out.

Here are AFAR’s picks for the best travel totes and backpacks, as well as clothes and shoes for both men and women on sale right now.

Women’s Travel Clothes and Shoes

This lightweight version of Hunter rain boots rolls up into your suitcase.
Courtesy of Nordstrom
This lightweight version of Hunter rain boots rolls up into your suitcase.
Hunter Tour Packable Rain Boot
Typically, rain boots would take up half the space in your luggage, but these are made from a lightweight and flexible rubber that can be rolled up and be tucked away in a carry-on.
Buy Now: $100 (Was $150), nordstrom.com

Barbour Violet Lightweight Waxed Cotton Canvas Coat
This version of Barbour’s water-resistant waxed coat is made in a lighter material that makes it perfect for stowing away in your carry-on for unpredictable fall weather. Go for the iconic olive green color or the rich burgundy shade aptly called merlot.
Buy Now: $267 (Was $399), nordstrom.com

Nike Free TR 8 Training Shoe
Marked down 25 percent, these lightweight sneakers feature tabs on the back and front so they’re easy to pull on and off in airport security lines.
Buy Now: $75 (Was $100), nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Wool and Cashmere Wrap
Cozy up on cold airplanes with this wool and cashmere wrap that is marked down 33 percent. Then once you land, throw it over your shoulders on chilly evenings or in overly air-conditioned restaurants.
Buy Now: $120 (Was $179), nordstrom.com

Men’s Travel Clothes and Shoes

This packable jacket also comes in black and gray.
Courtesy of Nordstrom
This packable jacket also comes in black and gray.
Patagonia Packable Hooded Jacket
Take $79 off the regular price of this windproof and water-resistant goose down sweater jacket that stashes into its own pocket for traveling. It comes in bright blue, black, and charcoal gray.
Buy Now: $200 (Was $279), nordstrom.com

Olukai Wehi Nohea Shoes
Made with a gel footbed and breathable mesh material, this slip-on wears like a slipper but is sturdy enough to get you through the airport and onto your next long plane ride. 
Buy Now: $57 (Was $85), nordstrom.com

Quay Australia Evasive 53mm Polarized Sunglasses
By this point of the summer, it’s likely you’ve either lost or broken your sunglasses—replace them with this pair that is marked down more than 30 percent.
Buy Now: $40 (Was $60), nordstrom.com

Travel Totes

Longchamp's leather tote is 33 percent off.
Courtesy of Nordstrom
Longchamp’s leather tote is 33 percent off.
Longchamp Le Pliage Cuir Leather Tote
Take $175 off Longchamp’s iconic tote bag in a luxurious, yet durable leather, which comes in blush pink and dark red.
Buy Now: $355 (Was $530), nordstrom.com

Madewell Small Transport Leather Crossbody Tote
This tote that comes in olive green or brown leather is versatile enough to wear with a variety of outfits and spacious enough to bring along everything you need for a full day of exploring a new city.
Buy Now: $112 (Was $168), nordstrom.com

Herschel Supply Co. Alexander Tote Bag
This extra large tote has a zippered top to keep all your belongings secure whether you’re using this as a roomy personal item on a plane or as an overnight bag for your next staycation.
Buy Now: $60 (Was $90), nordstrom.com

Travel Backpacks

Save $30 on Patagonia's Refugio backpack.
Courtesy of Nordstrom
Save $30 on Patagonia’s Refugio backpack.
Patagonia 28 Liter Refugio Backpack
In basic black and gray or livelier red and navy/khaki color combos, this water-repellent backpack has room for your laptop and books in its two main pockets. Fit smaller items in the front center zip pocket.
Buy Now: $59 (Was $89), nordstrom.com

Treasure & Bond Amari Convertible Leather Backpack
Made from leather and suede, the straps on this bag quickly adjust to crossbody length to save you from packing both a backpack for day trips and a purse for dinners out.
Buy Now: $153 (Was $229), nordstrom.com

Nike Brasilia Convertible Duffel Backpack
In black or olive green, this spacious bag can be worn as a backpack or as a classic duffel.
Buy Now: $36 (Was $55), nordstrom.com

Tumi Alpha Bravos Nellis Backpack
Sleek and sturdy, this lightweight laptop backpack is great for getting through the airport during your travels or using as an overnight bag for shorter trips.
Buy Now: $284 (Was $425), nordstrom.com

