The Ultimate Traveler’s Guide to the 2019 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

This article has been updated to reflect current sales and sold out items.

With deals on everything from packable Patagonia jackets to Longchamp leather totes, the 2019 Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale has something for every type of traveler. The early access sneak peek is open for Nordstrom cardmembers between July 12–18, 2019, and opens up to everyone else on Friday, July 19. While the annual sale runs through the end of Sunday, August 4, you’ll want to hurry up and jump on these deals ASAP since they’re already starting to sell out.

Here are AFAR’s picks for the best travel totes and backpacks, as well as clothes and shoes for both men and women on sale right now.

Women’s Travel Clothes and Shoes

Courtesy of Nordstrom This lightweight version of Hunter rain boots rolls up into your suitcase.

Hunter Tour Packable Rain Boot



Typically, rain boots would take up half the space in your luggage, but these are made from a lightweight and flexible rubber that can be rolled up and be tucked away in a carry-on.



$100 (Was $150),

nordstrom.com

Barbour Violet Lightweight Waxed Cotton Canvas Coat

This version of Barbour’s water-resistant waxed coat is made in a lighter material that makes it perfect for stowing away in your carry-on for unpredictable fall weather. Go for the iconic olive green color or the rich burgundy shade aptly called merlot.

Buy Now: $267 (Was $399), nordstrom.com

Nike Free TR 8 Training Shoe

Marked down 25 percent, these lightweight sneakers feature tabs on the back and front so they’re easy to pull on and off in airport security lines.

Buy Now: $75 (Was $100), nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Wool and Cashmere Wrap

Cozy up on cold airplanes with this wool and cashmere wrap that is marked down 33 percent. Then once you land, throw it over your shoulders on chilly evenings or in overly air-conditioned restaurants.

Buy Now: $120 (Was $179), nordstrom.com

Men’s Travel Clothes and Shoes

Courtesy of Nordstrom This packable jacket also comes in black and gray.

Patagonia Packable Hooded Jacket



Take $79 off the regular price of this windproof and water-resistant goose down sweater jacket that stashes into its own pocket for traveling. It comes in bright blue, black, and charcoal gray.



$200 (Was $279),

nordstrom.com