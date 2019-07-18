The Ultimate Traveler’s Guide to the 2019 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Courtesy of Nordstrom
Jul 18, 2019
Courtesy of Nordstrom
You can save hundreds of dollars on brands like Barbour, Nike, and more.
Shop AFAR’s picks for the best deals on totes, travel shoes, and more during this annual sale that runs from July 19 to August 5, 2019.
Article continues below advertisement
This article has been updated to reflect current sales and sold out items.
With deals on everything from packable Patagonia jackets to Longchamp leather totes, the 2019 Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale has something for every type of traveler. The early access sneak peek is open for Nordstrom cardmembers between July 12–18, 2019, and opens up to everyone else on Friday, July 19. While the annual sale runs through the end of Sunday, August 4, you’ll want to hurry up and jump on these deals ASAP since they’re already starting to sell out.
Here are AFAR’s picks for the best travel totes and backpacks, as well as clothes and shoes for both men and women on sale right now.
Hunter Tour Packable Rain Boot
Barbour Violet Lightweight Waxed Cotton Canvas Coat
This version of Barbour’s water-resistant waxed coat is made in a lighter material that makes it perfect for stowing away in your carry-on for unpredictable fall weather. Go for the iconic olive green color or the rich burgundy shade aptly called merlot.
Buy Now: $267 (Was $399), nordstrom.com
Nike Free TR 8 Training Shoe
Marked down 25 percent, these lightweight sneakers feature tabs on the back and front so they’re easy to pull on and off in airport security lines.
Buy Now: $75 (Was $100), nordstrom.com
Nordstrom Wool and Cashmere Wrap
Cozy up on cold airplanes with this wool and cashmere wrap that is marked down 33 percent. Then once you land, throw it over your shoulders on chilly evenings or in overly air-conditioned restaurants.
Buy Now: $120 (Was $179), nordstrom.com
Patagonia Packable Hooded Jacket
Article continues below advertisement
Olukai Wehi Nohea Shoes
Made with a gel footbed and breathable mesh material, this slip-on wears like a slipper but is sturdy enough to get you through the airport and onto your next long plane ride.
Buy Now: $57 (Was $85), nordstrom.com
Quay Australia Evasive 53mm Polarized Sunglasses
By this point of the summer, it’s likely you’ve either lost or broken your sunglasses—replace them with this pair that is marked down more than 30 percent.
Buy Now: $40 (Was $60), nordstrom.com
Longchamp Le Pliage Cuir Leather Tote
Madewell Small Transport Leather Crossbody Tote
This tote that comes in olive green or brown leather is versatile enough to wear with a variety of outfits and spacious enough to bring along everything you need for a full day of exploring a new city.
Buy Now: $112 (Was $168), nordstrom.com
Article continues below advertisement
Herschel Supply Co. Alexander Tote Bag
This extra large tote has a zippered top to keep all your belongings secure whether you’re using this as a roomy personal item on a plane or as an overnight bag for your next staycation.
Buy Now: $60 (Was $90), nordstrom.com
Patagonia 28 Liter Refugio Backpack
Treasure & Bond Amari Convertible Leather Backpack
Made from leather and suede, the straps on this bag quickly adjust to crossbody length to save you from packing both a backpack for day trips and a purse for dinners out.
Buy Now: $153 (Was $229), nordstrom.com
Nike Brasilia Convertible Duffel Backpack
In black or olive green, this spacious bag can be worn as a backpack or as a classic duffel.
Buy Now: $36 (Was $55), nordstrom.com
Tumi Alpha Bravos Nellis Backpack
Sleek and sturdy, this lightweight laptop backpack is great for getting through the airport during your travels or using as an overnight bag for shorter trips.
Buy Now: $284 (Was $425), nordstrom.com
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy