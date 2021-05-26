9 Memorial Day Sales Travelers Shouldn’t Miss

With 25 percent off sitewide, BioLite’s FirePit+ is marked down to $187 from $250 this Memorial Day.

Get up to 50 percent off some of our favorite travel gear for your first summer vaxication.

As you brush away the cobwebs that accumulated on your travel gear over the past year, you may discover broken wheels on your luggage, busted zippers on your sleeping bag, or worn-out treads on your hiking boots. Thankfully, Memorial Day Weekend is the perfect time to upgrade your equipment before heading out on your first trip in a long time. There are hundreds of weekend discounts, and we dug through them to find the nine best sales from some of our go-to brands for suitcases, travel clothes, camping gear, and more. Take a look at our picks below: 1. Backcountry: Up to 50 percent off gear and apparel During Backcountry’s Memorial Day Sale, which runs May 21–31, save up to 50 percent off outdoor gear, apparel, and footwear from brands like Arc’teryx, Stoic, La Sportiva, and more. No promo code required. 2. BioLite: Up to 25 percent off sitewide Save up to 25 percent on BioLite camp stoves, headlamps, and more during this sale from May 21 through May 31. That means you can take off nearly $40 on the BioLite CampStove 2+, which is on AFAR’s list of car camping essentials. The lightweight camp stove converts the exhaust from a wood fire into electricity so you can recharge your phone while you boil water for your coffee in the morning. No promo code required. 3. Calpak: Up to 45 percent off Save up to 45 percent off during this family-owned luggage company’s Memorial Day Sale, which runs from May 27 through June 2. Full-priced luggage is 20 percent off, and you can also take an extra 10 percent off sale luggage. No promo code required. 4. Eddie Bauer: 50 percent off most items

Starting May 26 and running through June 1, you can save 50 percent off apparel for men, women, and kids, as well as outdoor gear and travel bags. (The only exclusions are on newly released products.) Additionally, you can take an extra 50 percent off clearance items with the promo code “HIKE50,” and all orders over $49 qualify for free shipping. Courtesy of Forsake The Forsake Davos High boots for men are $128, marked down from $170. 5. Forsake: 25 percent off sitewide Forsake makes some of AFAR’s favorite hiking boots for both men and women. From May 22 through 31, you can take 25 off all of its stylish yet durable sneakerboots. We love the women’s Patch by Forsake, a waterproof style with strong support and treads that looks just as good on the trail as it does at the brewery you visit posthike. Right now, it’s marked down to $120 from $160. 6. Keen Footwear: 20 percent off select styles If you’re in the market for new water shoes, Keen is one of the best brands for sturdy yet wear-everywhere styles. Keen’s Memorial Day sale started all the way back on May 16, but you still have until May 31 to capture 20 percent savings on select footwear for men, women, and kids. No promo code required. Courtesy of Ostrichpillow Get the ultra comfy Go Neck Pillow for just $51 right now. 7. Ostrichpillow: 15 percent off Go Neck Pillows Ostrichpillow makes some of the best-looking and most comfortable travel pillows out there. From May 28 to 30, Ostrichpillow’s Go Neck Pillows are marked down 15 percent so you only pay $51, instead of $60. No promo code required. 8. Prana: Up to 25 percent off select styles

