Icelandair Sale Has Flights to Europe Starting at $378–if You Act Fast

Icelandair is offering a sale on flights between the United States and various European destinations, with prices starting at $378—just in time for the Christmas market season.

The sale only applies to round-trip flights that fall between November 1 and December 13 and depart from Baltimore, Boston, Portland, Raleigh, or Washington, D.C. Tickets must also be purchased by midnight local time on October 23.

From the East Coast, travelers could zip to Amsterdam, Brussels, Copenhagen, Dublin, Helsinki, Oslo, Paris, Reykjavík, Stockholm, or Zurich for under $400. Other cities, like Berlin, Frankfurt, Glasgow, Manchester, and Munich, are under $500. Those flying from Portland, Oregon, will see slightly higher fares, with prices ranging from $499 (Reykjavík) to $689 (Oslo).

There are a few stipulations with the deal, however. Those who book an Economy Light ticket (which includes a carry-on bag under 22 pounds and a small personal item) must stay at least a Saturday night. Travelers who purchase a Saga Premium ticket (which includes a more spacious seat, complimentary meals, free in-flight Wi-Fi, two checked bags, and more) have no minimum stay requirements (although those tickets are roughly twice the price of Economy Light).

Travelers on either fare can take advantage of Icelandair’s stopover program in Reykjavík, with Economy Light being allowed three days and Saga Premium a full week.