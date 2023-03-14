Tips + NewsAir Travel News
Play’s Europe Flights Are on Sale for as Low as $130 One-Way

Fly to Reykjavík from $130, to London or Paris from $167, or to Dublin from $147 one-way with these new offers from the Icelandic low-cost carrier Play.

Bright red Play aircraft flying among clouds

If you want an affordable alternative for flying to Europe, consider no-frills Icelandic carrier Play.

Courtesy of Günter Wicker/Play

International airfares are soaring—Play’s St .Patrick’s Day sale is here to help. The low-cost Icelandic carrier has discounted its already lower-priced flights to Europe from its four U.S. gateways.

From now until March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day), travelers can score 20 percent off Play airfares for travel that takes place from April 1 through May 31, 2023 (including over Memorial Day weekend), and from September 1 through October 31, 2023. Enter the promo code LUCKYPLAY when booking the discounted flights online.

The offer applies to all four of Play’s U.S. gateways:

  • Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)
  • Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)
  • New York Stewart International Airport (SWF)
  • Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)

The airline flies to numerous hubs throughout Europe, including Barcelona, Berlin, Copenhagen, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Paris, Reykjavík, and Stockholm. It also flies to such destinations as Alicante, Malaga and Tenerife in Spain, Gothenburg in Sweden, and Bologna, Italy.
Play was founded in 2019 and launched transatlantic service in December 2021. The no-frills, low-cost airline is reminiscent of the former Icelandic budget carrier Wow Air—in fact, much of the executive team, including Play CEO Birgir Jónsson, hail from Wow. What should you expect if you do fly with Play? We recently reviewed the experience, which involves flying across the Atlantic in bright-red narrow-body Airbus planes in rows of six, three seats on each side of the aisle. There is a single class: economy. The seats have adjustable padded headrests and not much else: no power outlet, Wi-Fi service, or seatback screens.

There are also a lot of additional fees for everything from seat selection ($4–$50) to carry-on and checked bags. One personal item is included for the flight, but carry-on bags and in-flight meals are extra, and a single, 44-pound checked bag ranges from $32 to $57 if booked in advance online (the prices differ depending on the dates and routes), to up to $79 if you pay at the airport upon check-in. It costs $78 to change your flight dates. And if something goes wrong, there is no customer service line to call; instead, you can message the airline via Facebook, Whatsapp, or email.

Our special airline correspondent Barbara Peterson concluded that “if all you want is a more affordable flight to Europe, Play will deliver on that front. Given the exorbitant prices you’ll be charged for flying across the Atlantic this year, this upstart offers an attractive alternative and, as a bonus, an opportunity to explore Iceland or spend a few days there on the way to points beyond.” Play flights connect through Iceland.

Barbara Peterson contributed reporting.

