JetBlue Is Offering One-Way Fares From $44 for 1 Day Only

If you’re itching to get away this spring (baby, it’s cold outside), JetBlue Airways might have just the motivation you need to make it happen. In honor of its 23rd anniversary, each day this week—from February 6 through February 10—JetBlue will be unveiling a new offer that is good for one day only.

The week-long celebration is kicking off with an airfare sale featuring one-way flights starting at $44. The deals apply to Tuesday and Wednesday travel that takes place between March 1 and April 26, 2023. And flights have to be booked on February 6.

Here are some of the best one-way flight deals we found:



Los Angeles to San Francisco: from $44

New York to San Francisco: from $99

Los Angeles to Cancun: from $194

New York to Los Angeles: from $99

Los Angeles to San Jose del Cabo: from $94

Los Angeles to Las Vegas: from $44

New York to Charleston: from $69

New York to Fort Lauderdale: from $69

New York to New Orleans: from $79

New York to Puerto Vallarta: from $179

Boston to Chicago: from $69

Denver to New York: from $99

There are countless additional offers, including numerous low fares from New York area airports to warm weather destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean.

The deals apply to either Blue Basic (JetBlue’s version of Basic Economy) or to the standard Blue class (JetBlue’s version of economy), neither of which includes checked luggage (it costs $35 for the first checked bag, and $45 for the second checked bag). Once purchased, the fares are nonrefundable.

As for the upcoming offers for the rest of this week, here’s what to expect from JetBlue (exact details will be unveiled each day):



Tuesday, February 7: A sale on JetBlue Vacations

Wednesday, February 8: A JetBlue Card offer

Thursday, February 9: A Paisly by JetBlue deal (Paisly is JetBlue’s travel booking site, where JetBlue fliers can reserve hotels, car rentals, and activities)

Friday, February 10: Surprise! We don’t yet know what the Friday offer will be.

Happy Birthday, JetBlue. We’ll gladly celebrate you with a dreamy spring getaway. (You don’t look a day over 20.)