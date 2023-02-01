Hurtigruten Launches Buy 1, Get 1 Free Sale on Galápagos Cruises

There aren’t many places that can beat the Galápagos Islands when it comes to undeveloped wilderness and close encounters with endemic animals like blue-footed boobies, land and marine iguanas, and the finches that inspired Darwin’s theory of evolution. For the travel and nature lover in your life, Hurtigruten Expeditions has a proposal.

The Norway-based expedition cruise company is running a Fall In Love with Galápagos buy one get one free sale on select Galápagos sailings, meaning travelers can score two seven-day Ecuador and Galápagos trips for the price of one.

The sale runs through February 15 and travelers who book one full-fare ticket can bring another person along for free on select sailings departing between March 31 and December 26, 2023. And don’t worry, singles aren’t being excluded—Hurtigruten is also offering 50 percent off for solo travelers.

Here’s what you need to know about the applicable sailings and how to book.

Which Galápagos sailings are BOGO?

For this sale, Hurtigruten is offering the BOGO deal on any of its itineraries that spend time in the Galápagos, including three new itineraries the company launched in 2023. Those are:

Nature and Wildlife: A seven-day expedition that starts with two nights in Quito. Guests will have time to explore Ecuador’s capital city and take an included day trip to Cotopaxi National Park to see its active volcano. Passengers will then board the 90-passenger MS Santa Cruz II and spend four full days exploring the islands of Santa Cruz, Santiago, Rábida, Bartolomé, and Genovesa. Activities range from looking for colonies of red-footed boobies to swimming with sea lions.

Iconic Wildlife and Sublime Scenery: Like the Nature and Wildlife Cruise, the first two days of this seven-day itinerary take place on mainland Ecuador. The difference in programming happens on day three, when guests embark on the ship and make for the western islands of the Galápagos (the Nature and Wildlife itinerary focuses on the central islands). Those include Santa Cruz (where the Charles Darwin Research Station is based), Isabela, Fernandina (where large groups of marine iguanas are found), and Florena.

Nine of the Best Isles: This 11-day itinerary combines all the elements of the Nature and Wildlife and the Iconic Wildlife and Sublime Scenery sailings into one journey, giving guests opportunities to explore more via dinghy rides, hike to see flamingos, and search the seafloor for Galápagos penguins from a glass-bottom boat.

Others include the In Darwin’s Footsteps cruise (nine days focused on the eastern islands) and the Machu Picchu and Galápagos expedition (14 days, split among three days in Peru, two in mainland Ecuador, and nine in the Galápagos).

The ship

Each sailing takes place on Hurtigruten’s carbon-neutral ship, the MS Santa Cruz II. The ship can hold up to 90 passengers across 50 cabins and suites, ranging from Voyager single cabins (which include a twin bed and a desk area) to the Darwin Suites (which feature a double bed, a seating area, and two picture windows and can be connected with Explorer cabins for families that needing more space). The ship also has a restaurant, a bar, a library containing books on the Galápagos, a science corner where guests can learn about conservation efforts in the islands, two outdoor hot tubs, a fitness room, and a panoramic terrace with sun loungers (where happy hour drinks and barbecues occur daily).

There is also a slew of vehicles and gear on board to help guests explore the waters around the islands (and potentially interact with the famously outgoing animals), like dinghies, kayaks, snorkeling equipment, paddleboards, and a glass-bottom boat. Each sailing has multiple Ecuadorian naturalist guides on board to help put the experience into greater context.

How to book and what’s included

Tickets are available on Hurtigruten’s website. The discount is automatically applied.

There are some conditions, however, including that the first and second guests must share a cabin and the offer is only suitable for new bookings. It’s also important to note that the second person still needs to purchase flights, transfers, and any hotels required pre- or post-cruise. However, like most expedition cruises, meals and beverages (including house beer and wine) are included in the fare price. There’s also complimentary Wi-Fi on board, though connectivity can be limited because the ship will occasionally be in remote areas.

Hurtigruten also offers several pre- and post-cruise programs, including a five-day tour of the Mashpi Reserve or six days of wildlife watching at a luxury ecolodge in the Amazon rain forest, that can be purchased separately.