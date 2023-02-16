Patagonia Gear Is Marked Down Up to 50 Percent Off Right Now

When it comes to durable, outdoor-ready duffle bags, Patagonia is one of AFAR’s go-to luggage brands. But Patagonia makes so much more than luggage. And as this environmentally conscious outdoor gear company launches its new spring styles, Patagonia’s Web Specials page is filling up with all sorts of fresh deals on past season gear.

Right now you can save up to 50 percent on some of our favorite travel gear—including snow pants, packable puffer jackets, and more. There’s no specific sale end date, but select colors and sizes are going quickly so it’s best to nab these deals while you can. (Remember, you can also buy secondhand products for a discount through Patagonia’s Worn Wear program if you’d like to cut down consumption of new items.) Shop the entire sale at Patagonia.com, or keep scrolling to see our curated picks.

The women’s Patagonia Granite Crest Jacket in Float Blue Courtesy of Patagonia

Patagonia Granite Crest Jacket

Select colors and limited sizes of the Granite Crest rain jacket are marked down 50 percent right now. Not only are they lightweight, but they can also be stuffed into the internal zippered chest pocket so you can pack the jacket down to the size of a Kindle when you don’t need it. The Granite Crest is made with recycled nylon ripstop sourced from recycled fishing nets and a durable water repellent coating that does not contain perfluorinated chemicals. Plus, it has pit-zips for ventilation—a must when hiking in rainy conditions.

The Patagonia Men’s Down Sweater Jacket in the Oar Tan color combination Courtesy of Patagonia

Patagonia Down Sweater Jacket

If you’re looking for a packable travel jacket insulated with down, the Patagonia Down Sweater Jacket is made with 800-fill-power Advanced Global Traceable Down. That means its goose down has been certified by NSF International to help ensure that the birds supplying it are not force-fed or live-plucked. And its durable shell fabric is made of recycled nylon ripstop derived from recycled fishing nets. Select colors and sizes are marked down 50 percent currently for men, women, children, and babies.

The 36L Patagonia Altvia Pack in Noble Grey Courtesy of Patagonia

Patagonia Altvia Pack 36L

Fit for overnight stays and weekend trips, the 36-liter Altvia has just enough room for carrying everything you need for a few days of adventuring without weighing you down. The top-entry main compartment can fit larger items, plus there are side pockets on the hip belt for easy access to smaller items. Its bungee cords will keep your hiking poles organized, while a padded back panel and shoulder straps keep things comfy. Made with recycled nylon, this pack comes in two colors (gray and orange) as well as medium and large sizes, to fit a range of torso and waist sizes.

The men’s Patagonia 3-in-1 Powder Town Jacket in Smolder Blue Courtesy of Patagonia

Patagonia 3-in-1 Ski Jackets

Buy now: Women’s 3-in-1 Powder Town Jacket, $299 (was $499), patagonia.com

Men's 3-in-1 Powder Town Jacket, $299 (was $499), patagonia.com

Even Patagonia’s priciest ski gear is on sale right now. For those who’d rather buy one jacket than invest in separate shells and midlayers (like the above Down Sweater Jackets), consider Patagonia’s 3-in-1 jackets. Both versions for men and women are made with a waterproof recycled polyester shell and a zip-out liner jacket insulated with 60g FullRange synthetic insulation. They can each be worn separately or zipped together for the coldest, snowiest days on the mountain.

The women’s Patagonia PowSlayer Bibs in Smolder Blue Courtesy of Patagonia

Women’s Patagonia PowSlayer Bib Pants

Patagonia’s most premium ski pants $256 off? While they’re still not cheap, they’re worth buying now and saving for next ski season. These packable bib pants are made with a three-layer Gore-Tex Pro shell fabric that is waterproof, breathable, and lightweight (only 19.9 ounces!). In addition to thigh vents for climate control, these pants also include watertight zippers to keep everything in your pockets dry.

Patagonia’s Hi-Loft Down Sweater Bunting in Anacapa Blue Courtesy of Patagonia

Patagonia Hi-Loft Down Sweater Bunting for Infants

The daughter of AFAR digital content director Laura Dannen Redman practically lived in her Patagonia down bunting through four months of rain, snow, and sleet (“like she was a tiny postal worker”). Redman says it was perfect for playing in the snow, even without boots—the foldover mitts and foot coverings did the job. “I was surprised by how comfortable she seemed in less frigid temps,” Redman says. “It is down, so keep that in mind if your kids have a hint of an allergy.” It’s made with a recycled nylon shell and recycled down (reclaimed from other down products).

Though this one has a water repellent finish, if you’re looking for a fully waterproof snowsuit, there’s also this Baby Snow Pile One-Piece ($94, was $189) that’s insulated with a down alternative that stays warm even when wet.