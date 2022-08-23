JetBlue’s Big Fall Sale Has Airfare as Low as $39

If you’re itching to get away but high fuel prices have kept your suitcase stored, JetBlue’s “Big Fall Sale” may offer some relief. The lower-cost airline has just launched an eight-day sale across its network, with fares as low as $39 one-way.

The promotion is running on JetBlue.com and travelers have until 11:59 p.m. EST August 30 to secure their seats.

There are some stipulations, however. The travel needs to occur between September 6 and November 16, and the deal only applies to the lowest available fare—Blue Basic or Blue—and is not valid on Friday and Sunday travel. That means you’d have to book a basic or basic economy fare; those fares don’t include bags and aren’t refundable. You can also skip the idea of a three-day weekend getaway.

Some (of the many) good deals include:



Newark to Miami: $39

Los Angeles to Las Vegas: $39

Los Angeles to San Francisco: $44

Jacksonville to Fort Lauderdale: $44

Kansas City to Boston: $49

New York (JFK) to Jacksonville: $49

Boston to Miami: $49

Chicago to Boston: $59

Cleveland to Boston: $59

Tampa to Hartford: $59

Detroit to New York (JFK): $64

Fort Lauderdale to Nassau, Bahamas: $74

Orlando to Aguadilla, Puerto Rico: $99

Miami to Cancun, Mexico: $99

Fort Lauderdale to Bogota, Colombia: $99

Orlando to Cancun, Mexico: $104

The flights booked through this promotion are nonrefundable, but JetBlue’s policy of no change or cancellation fees will apply.

The fares can also be booked as part of JetBlue vacation packages, which include a two-night hotel stay. AFAR’s photo editor, Michelle Heimerman, recently did one of JetBlue’s vacation packages to Aruba. She said that “thanks to The Insider Experience (currently a part of the JetBlue Vacation packages in Aruba, Cancun, Montego Bay, and Puna Cana, with more destinations coming soon), guests are paired with a local expert that meets you at your hotel and is available via WhatsApp throughout your stay to answer any questions. They also provide airport transfers, concierge services, and local tips.”