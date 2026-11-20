Why Travel Tuesday Could Actually Be the Best Day for Flight Deals

This story is updated annually, and was more recently updated on November 20, 2026, to include current information.

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are chock-full of tempting travel and flight discounts, Travel Deal Tuesday or Travel Tuesday, is another great opportunity to score an appealing offer or discount on airfares, hotels, cruises, tours, and related travel gear, such as luggage.

Travelers are pretty distracted during the holidays, so in an effort to jump-start demand for travel for the following year, travel companies have increasingly tried to entice them to do so by rolling out attractive deals during the promotional period that takes place in November and December (a kind of piggybacking on the retail excitement that surrounds Black Friday and Cyber Monday).

Travel Tuesday has become yet another reminder that this time of year isn’t just about deals on retail items you may be purchasing as holiday gifts (or for yourself), but an opportunity to also invest in exciting travel experiences to look forward to in the year ahead.

Travel Tuesday is the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, which falls on December 1 this year. But many of the offers below are already up and running.

We’ll be updating this page as sales come and go.

The best Travel Tuesday hotel deals

New York’s scenic Catskills are calling. Book a discounted stay at AutoCamp Catskills for the perfect city escape. Courtesy of AutoCamp

A huge swath of our favorite independent, luxury, eco-friendly, and boutique hotels and resorts are offering discounts right now. Rather than list every single one, our advice to travelers is that if you have a hotel you love or have been wanting to try, check the website or call to see if it has a promotion. Below, we’ve compiled attractive deals being offered by larger hotel brands and companies that encompass numerous properties.

21C Museum Hotels (various U.S. destinations): Now through December 1, 2026, take 21 percent off stays of two nights or more at 21C’s eight art-filled hotels across the Midwest and South in cities such as Louisville, Kentucky; St. Louis, Missouri; and Durham, North Carolina, for travel between December 7, 2026, and April 19, 2027.

AutoCamp (various U.S. destinations): Through December 2, save up to 40 percent at all open AutoCamp locations using the code “NATURE” for stays through December 2027 (cannot be combined with other offers, and blackout dates apply) .The glamping brand currently has eight outposts, primarily near national parks, including Yosemite, Joshua Tree, Asheville, and an Afar-reviewed outpost in Zion.

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts (various international destinations): From November 25 through December 1, travelers can save 30 percent on stays at participating Fairmont properties worldwide, for travel between November 28, 2026, and May 31, 2027. A two-night minimum applies outside the Americas, and bookings may be nonrefundable.

Hilton (various international destinations): The massive hotel chain is featuring discounts of up to 20 percent off the many Hilton brand hotels worldwide, including the new Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique.

Hyatt (various international destinations): Now through December 8, all guests can get 25 percent off stays through April 30, 2027, at participating Hyatt hotels worldwide. Some domestic locations we’d recommend: Alila Napa Valley, Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, and Hana-Maui Resort.

IHG Hotels & Resorts: From now until December 3, 2026, travelers can save up to 30 percent off stays at participating IHG Hotels & Resorts worldwide. All stays must be completed by April 30, 2027. The IHG universe includes such coveted brands as wellness properties Six Senses, the chic Kimpton Hotels, and the sophisticated Regent Hotels, which includes the recently opened Regent Santa Monica.

Independent Collection Hotels & Resorts (various U.S. destinations): Planning a coastal escape or a city getaway? Independent Collection is offering up to 40 percent off stays at participating hotels nationwide, including the Sanctuary Beach Resort in Monterey, California, the Visitation Hotel in Frederick, Maryland, and the Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park in El Paso, Texas. Book by December 1 for stays through December 30, 2027. Savings of up to 25 percent continue through December 7.

Sunshine seekers should book into the Eclipse at Half Moon in Jamaica, 57 beachfront accommodations that are part of the Salamander Hotels collection sale offerings. Courtesy of Salamander Hotels

Marriott Bonvoy (various international destinations): From November 24 through December 1, Marriott Bonvoy members can save 25 percent on stays booked through the Marriott app, while all travelers can get 15 percent off when booking through the website. The sale covers stays from November 29, 2026, through May 2, 2027, at participating properties, including the recently renovated Mauna Kea Beach Hotel in Hawai‘i, W Nashville, and JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa.

Miiro Hotels: This newer boutique hospitality brand with locations in Paris, Barcelona, London, Gstaad, and Vienna, is offering up to 30 percent off stays booked through December 2, 2026, for travel through the end of 2027.

Outbound Hotels (various U.S. destinations): Planning a national park adventure or a ski getaway in 2027? Outbound Hotels is offering up to 40 percent off stays at its properties in outdoor destinations across the country, including Outbound Mammoth in California, Outbound Stowe in Vermont, and the recently opened Outbound Sedona in Arizona. Travelers can also book ahead at Outbound Yosemite and Outbound Park City, both slated to debut in 2027. Book by December 3 for stays through December 30, 2027.

Outrigger Resorts & Hotels: Hawai‘i, Fiji, the Maldives, Mauritius, and Thailand always sound like a good idea, but an up to 45 percent discount makes these beach destinations all the more appealing. Book at outrigger.com using code CYBER26 before December 8, 2026.

Salamander Hotels: Those who book a Salamander Hotel, which include favorites like Aspen Meadows Resort in Aspen, Colorado and Half Moon Jamaica, can score up to 35 percent off. Discounts and dates available vary by hotel.

Virgin Hotels (various U.S. and U.K. destinations): Richard Branson’s hotel brand is offering 35 percent off stays of two nights or more at participating properties, including the Virgin Hotels New York City (which Afar has reviewed), Virgin Hotels New Orleans, and Virgin Hotels Edinburgh. Book between November 25 and December 1 for travel through March 31, 2027. Blackout dates apply.

Westgate Resorts (various U.S. destinations): Now through December 2, 2026, travelers can save up to 60 percent off Westgate Resort’s roughly two dozen, family-friendly locations across the United States, ranging from Park City, Utah, to Orlando, Florida.

Xanterra (various domestic locations): The hospitality company that operates a wide range of hotels and lodges, primarily within U.S. national parks, is offering up to 50 percent off stays booked by December 2. Some properties include the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Old Faithful Inn, Lake Yellowstone Hotel, and Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel near Yellowstone National Park; and the Grand Hotel at the Grand Canyon.

Yotel (various international destinations): With hotels in airports worldwide (making it a great spot to wait out a long layover), Yotel is offering 20 percent off stays at select properties, including Boston, Miami, Edinburgh, Bangkok, Porto, Singapore, and beyond.

The best Travel Tuesday cruise deals

Adults-only Virgin Voyages is among the cruise lines rolling out attractive fares this Travel Tuesday. Courtesy of Virgin Voyages

Azamara Cruises: This small-ship cruise line is offering up to $6,000 off per stateroom and up to $750 in onboard credit on select sailings, including a 10–night Italy and Spain cruise and a 16-night Australia and New Zealand trip. Book by December 4, 2026.

Celestyal: Travelers looking to explore the Mediterranean in 2027 can save up to 50 percent on select Celestyal cruises, including a three-night Iconic Greek Islands getaway from $309 per person and a seven-night Heavenly Greece, Italy & Croatia sailing from $669 per person. Third and fourth guests sharing a stateroom with two paying passengers sail free on eligible bookings. The promotion runs through December 2, 2026.

Crystal: Part of the A&K Travel Group, luxury cruise line Crystal is offering deals across its fleet. Through December 2, 2026, guests who book select 2026, 2027, and 2028 sailings across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa can get up to 40 percent off. Enticing itineraries include Papeete, Tahiti, to Auckland, New Zealand and Vancouver, Canada, to Seward, Alaska.

Cunard: From now through December 7, travelers can save up to 40 percent on select 2027 and 2028 Cunard cruises, with fares starting at $999 per person. The promotion covers 161 voyages, with itineraries ranging from Norwegian fjords cruises to classic transatlantic crossings. Additional perks include onboard credits and reduced refundable deposits of 10 percent.

Explora Journeys: Travelers looking to experience one of the world’s best luxury cruise ships can save up to 40 percent on select Explora Journeys sailings when booking by December 1. The luxury cruise line is offering two ways to save: Pay in full at the time of booking for the biggest discount of up to 50 percent off (though reservations are nonrefundable and cannot be changed), or save up to 30 percent with just a 5 percent deposit and standard cancellation terms. Here’s our review of what it’s like to sail with Explora.

Hurtigruten: The Norwegian cruise line is offering up to 50 percent off select sailings along Norway’s spectacular coastline, including its 12-day Coastal Express and six-day southbound voyage, departing between December 2026 and April 2027. Travelers can also save up to 30 percent on premium, all-inclusive itineraries, including the 15-day North Cape Line, which offers opportunities to see the northern lights, and the summer Svalbard Line. Book by December 2, 2026.

HX (formerly Hurtigruten Expeditions): From Antarctica’s penguin colonies to the remote fjords of Greenland, HX Expeditions is offering up to 40 percent off select all-inclusive cruises departing through March 2028. Highlights include Serene Greenland: Exploring the Largest Fjord System on Earth, Ultimate Norway: Arctic Expedition under the Northern Lights, and Highlights of Antarctica. Meals, drinks, Wi-Fi, daily excursions, and onboard science activities are included. Book by December 2, 2026.

Oceania Cruises: The luxury cruise line, known for its culinary offerings, is offering up to 50 percent off more than 200 voyages departing in 2027. Highlights include a 10-day Istanbul-to-Trieste sailing aboard Oceania Marina, departing October 28 with 50 percent off, and a seven-day Athens-to-Rome voyage aboard Oceania Allura, departing October 15 with 45 percent off. The promotion also includes itineraries in Alaska, the Caribbean, and Asia. Book between November 18 and December 1, 2026.

Quark Expeditions: Travelers looking to explore the polar regions can save up to 40 percent on select Arctic and Antarctic expeditions when booking by December 3, 2026. Featured sailings include Antarctic Express: Fly the Drake, an eight-day itinerary that skips the notoriously rough Drake Passage with flights to and from Antarctica, and Essential Patagonia, a 15-day expedition through Chile’s remote fjords with helicopter excursions. The latter was also reviewed by Afar. The sale also includes select 2027 voyages to Svalbard, Greenland, and Iceland.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises: The ultra-luxury cruise line is offering up to 40 percent off more than 90 voyages worldwide, including sailings to Europe, Alaska, and Asia. Travelers can also receive up to $500 in shipboard credit per suite, which can be used toward spa treatments, premium shore excursions, and specialty culinary experiences. The promotion includes voyages aboard the new Seven Seas Prestige, featured in Afar’s guide to the most anticipated cruise ships of 2026. Book by December 1, 2026.

Riviera Travel River Cruises: Riviera is offering up to 50 percent off its 2026–2028 river cruises, with select seven-night European sailings starting at $1,999 per person and half-price deposits available through December 7. The promotion also extends to the company’s expansion into Asia, with new Mekong River cruises launching in September 2027, and its first ship dedicated to solo travelers, debuting in June 2027. The latter is particularly appealing for travelers going it alone, and Riviera was previousl y featured in Afar’s guide to the best cruises for solo travelers.

Silversea: The luxury cruise line is offering up to 45 percent off more than 850 voyages worldwide, including sailings to the Mediterranean, Asia, Alaska, and Antarctica. Highlights include a 10-night round-trip Barcelona cruise aboard Silver Ray (previously reviewed by Afar), starting at $5,700 per person, and a 12-night Japan sailing timed to Kyoto’s Gion Matsuri festival, starting at $8,200. The sale covers select departures through 2029, with reduced deposits starting at 15 percent on All-Inclusive Plus fares. Book by December 7, 2026.

Smithsonian Journeys: Travelers looking for a little education with their vacation can save 20 percent on select 2027 small-ship cruises, which pair luxury accommodations with expert-led lectures and cultural excursions. Featured sailings include A Circumnavigation of Sicily, as well as A Voyage Along the Great Lakes and Celtic Voyage: The Hebrides and the Irish Sea. Book by January 4, 2027, using code HOLIDAY2026.

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises: Planning a European river cruise or a journey down the Nile? Uniworld’s Journey Together Event offers 50 percent off the second guest’s fare on select 2027 sailings when two travelers share a stateroom. Highlights include Enchanting Danube, Splendors of Egypt & the Nile, and Portugal, Spain & the Douro River Valley, where Afar contributor Jeri Clausing experienced the region’s terraced vineyards and historic wine estates aboard Uniworld’s S.S. São Gabriel. Book by December 18, 2026.

Variety Cruises: The small-ship cruise line is offering up to 50 percent off select 2026 and 2027 sailings to destinations including Greece, French Polynesia, the Seychelles, and West Africa. Choose from the seven-night Seychelles cruise, starting at $1,395 per person, or the seven-night Rivers of West Africa itinerary through Senegal and the Gambia, starting at $1,645, among other options. Book by December 7 using code VC BLACK FRIDAY 2026.

Virgin Voyages: Richard Branson’s cheeky adults-only cruise line is offering up to 80 percent for the second sailor (plus up to $600 in bar credits) on select sailings booked by December 3, 2026.

Windstar Cruises: Travelers looking to experience Windstar’s intimate, yacht-style cruises can score a complimentary all-inclusive package on select sailings through March 2028. The offer covers gratuities, unlimited Wi-Fi, and select alcoholic beverages, with reduced deposits of $300 per stateroom and an additional $300 in onboard credit. Windstar, whose newest ship, Star Seeker, Afar editor Katherine LaGrave praised for its intimate atmosphere and James Beard Foundation–backed dining, sails to destinations ranging from the Mediterranean to Alaska and French Polynesia. Book by December 2, 2026.

The best Travel Tuesday tour and train deals

Discover the beauty of Albania (at a discounted price) with tour operator Contiki. Courtesy of Contiki

Abercrombie & Kent: Abercrombie & Kent is offering $3,000 off select small group and private ready-to-book journeys, plus a $1,000 air credit per person when reserved through A&K. The deal is available now through January 31, 2027 and includes trips like the 14-day Ultimate Great Migration Safari in Kenya and Tanzania and a 6-day Peruvian Amazon River cruise.

Contiki: The tour company for travelers ages 18 to 35 is offering limited-time discounts of up to 50 percent on select 2027 trips, with rotating flash sales featuring just 10 seats per departure. Highlights include the eight-day Casablanca to Marrakesh adventure through Morocco, starting at less than $250 per person during its promotional drop, and the eight-day Bordeaux, Burgundy & Champagne trip through France’s wine country, starting at less than $900 during its drop. New deals will be released throughout the promotion, which runs through December 4, 2026.

Exodus Adventure Travels: Travelers planning an active getaway in 2027 can save up to 20 percent on select small-group adventures around the world. Options include Walking the Amalfi Coast in Italy and Cycling Vietnam, a two-week journey from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi. The sale runs through December 1, 2026, for select departures through September 30, 2027. Polar expeditions and self-guided trips are excluded.

Explore Worldwide: The B Corp–certified adventure tour company is offering 20 percent off more than 1,500 select departures in 2027, including cycling, hiking, and cultural trips in groups of 16 or fewer. Highlights include the eight-day Cycle the Dalmatian Coast adventure in Croatia, Golden Road to Samarkand in Uzbekistan, and the Discovery Tour of Peru. Book between November 19 and December 1, 2026, for travel through December 31, 2027. Discounts apply to land costs only, excluding flights and optional excursions.

G Adventures: Travelers looking to explore somewhere new in 2027 can save up to 30 percent on select small-group tours around the world. Featured trips include the nine-day Peru Family Experience, starting at $2,099 per person, which includes a visit to a traditional weaving cooperative in the Sacred Valley. There’s also the 15-day Highlights of Morocco, featuring ancient medinas, Atlas Mountain villages, and the Sahara Desert, starting at $1,049. Book by December 4 for select departures through April 2027.

Great Rail Journeys: From the American Southwest’s national parks to the snow-capped Swiss Alps, Great Rail Journeys is offering up to $500 off per person on select escorted train vacations. Highlights include America’s Treasures & Natural Wonders, The Best of Scotland & Ireland, and Essential Switzerland: Glacier Express & Zermatt. Book by December 15, 2026.

Intrepid Travel: Through December 4, 2026, small-group tour operator Intrepid Travel is marking down hundreds of its 2027 trips by up to 20 percent. Choose one of Intrepid’s new itineraries, such as its seven-day Inca Trail Express or the Trek Pakistan’s Karakoram Mountains (on Afar’s Where to Go 2025 list).

Journey Beyond (Australia): Travelers looking to explore Australia by rail can save 30 percent on select journeys aboard the Ghan, which crosses the country’s vast interior from Adelaide to Darwin, and the Great Southern, which connects cities along Australia’s southeastern coast. You can also save 25 percent on select Vintage Rail Journeys through regional New South Wales. Book by December 4, 2026, for eligible departures through July 2027.

Railbookers: The rail vacation company is offering up to $800 off per couple on customizable train trips departing in 2027 and 2028. Save $500 on vacations of seven to nine nights, $650 on trips of 10 to 14 nights, and $800 on longer journeys. Options include the 14-day Route 66 by Rail, which connects Chicago and Los Angeles with stops in St. Louis, Albuquerque, and the Grand Canyon. The itinerary is part of a collection of 23 U.S. rail vacations that combine train rides with national parks, historic sites, and city stays. Book by December 5, 2026.

We love this Monos Carry-On Pro Plus with laptop sleeve—and it would make the perfect gift; this Terrazzo colorway looks stylish and hides small scuff marks. Courtesy of Monos

The best Travel Tuesday luggage and gear deals

Away: Chances are you’ve heard of Away—the luggage brand has a cult following in the travel world. Through December 1, Away is offering 25 percent off everything on its site, including the (much-loved by Afar editors) Away Bigger Carry-On ($221, was $295) and the Large Featherlight Tote ($88, was $118).

Lo & Sons: On Cyber Monday, save up to 60 percent on Lo & Sons’ entire site of Afar-favorite travel bags, including the Catalina Deluxe Tote ($100, was $168) and the Waverley 2 ($132, was $220)—one of Afar’s top picks for fanny packs.

Monos: Right now Canadian luggage brand Monos is offering savings of up to 25 percent sitewide with code “EARLYBF”. The sale includes Afar favorite the Monos Carry-On Pro Plus, complete with a laptop pouch.

Rumpl: We’re advocates for BYOB (bring your own blanket) on flights. Rumpl is offering 25 percent off site wide, including the Afar-approved Rumpl NanoLoft Travel Blanket.

Satechi: Save up to 50 percent on the tech brand’s travel accessories, including the foldable OnTheGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charger, which charges an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously ($60, down from $100). The sale also includes 30 percent off the FindAll Luggage Tag, which Afar recommended in its travel gift guide for its built-in Apple Find My tracking. Deals run through December 1 at Satechi.com and November 30 on Amazon.

Summer Fridays: Get 20 percent off all products from this cult-favorite skincare company. We’re partial to its Jet Lag Collection (filled with soothing skincare, breathable sheet masks, and recovery-boosting moisturizers) that helps reset your skin after long flights, dry cabin air, and shifting time zones. Use code CYBER at checkout.

Trtl: Save up to 70 percent on travel pillows and accessories designed to make long flights more comfortable. Highlights include 20 percent off the original Trtl Travel Pillow, 30 percent off the adjustable Trtl Pillow Plus, and 50 percent off the Mini Wrap Travel Blanket. The promotion runs through December 1.

Tumi: This high-end luggage company is offering up to 40 percent off select products, including its gorgeous aluminum carry-on ($1,035, down from $1,295).

The best Travel Tuesday travel services deals

Babbel: Give the gift of learning a new language (to yourself or someone else) for up to 20 percent off with Babbel’s early access sale.

OneRoam: December 1 is the last day to save 20 percent on OneRoam’s unlimited international eSIM plans using the code 12DAYS. The service covers more than 150 countries and offers connectivity on supported cruise networks, making it useful for multi-country trips.

Priority Pass: Priority Pass lounges are found in airports all over the world, and the pass includes access to stellar lounges like the Chase Sapphire Lounge by the Club at LaGuardia Airport and the Club SFO in San Francisco, where there are complimentary drinks and snacks, free Wi-Fi, and occasionally access to spa treatments. And right now, you can score 30 percent off membership. The promotion runs through January 4, 2027.