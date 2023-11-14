Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Michelle Baran
  •  November 14, 2023

Mexico Flights from $99 One-Way During Alaska Airlines’ Sale—Including for Holiday Travel

Warm weather winter getaway alert: Alaska just launched a limited-time fare sale on flights to destinations throughout Mexico—and there are no blackout dates during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Aerial view of several boats passing Land's End, Baja, Mexico

Escape the winter and head to Baja, courtesy of Alaska.

Courtesy of Josh Withers/Unsplash

For all the holiday travel planning procrastinators out there, this one is for you. Alaska Airlines just announced a Mexico fare sale—and the deals don’t exclude holiday travel dates.

Starting Tuesday, November 14, and running through Thursday, November 16, Alaska is offering scores of discounted flights to Mexico starting at $99 one-way or from 7,500 miles (for Alaska loyalty members looking to cash in some of their Mileage Plan credits). The deals apply to travel that takes place between November 29, 2023, and March 13, 2024—with no blackout dates during that stretch. So, while it won’t help for last-minute Thanksgiving plans, those looking to get away during the Christmas or New Year holiday periods might just be in luck.

The three-day promotion is in celebration of 35 years of Alaska flight service in Mexico and includes numerous destinations throughout Mexico.

Here are some of the sample sale one-way fares Alaska shared with us, all out of West Coast hubs:

  • San Jose to Puerta Vallarta from $99
  • Seattle to Los Cabos from $149
  • Portland to Puerto Vallarta from $149
  • San Francisco to Puerto Vallarta from $119
  • Los Angeles to Los Cabos from $99
  • San Diego to Los Cabos from $119
  • Los Angeles to Loreto from $99
  • San Francisco to Loreto from $119
  • San Diego to Cancun from $119
  • Los Angeles to Zihuantanejo from $119

Alaska Airlines has been flying to Mexico since 1998 and earlier this year unveiled new flights to Zihuatanejo along Mexico’s Pacific Coast. Looking for inspiration for where to stay once you get to Mexico? Check out our list of our favorite Mexico resorts. They include the newly opened 59-room Susurros del Corazón, Auberge Resorts Collection, a gorgeous contemporary oasis less than an hour drive from the Puerto Vallarta airport. From Los Cabos, travelers can travel 30 minutes south to the 20-acre eco-paradise Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, or head to the nearby One&Only Palmilla, with one of the area’s few swimmable beaches, plus three private rocky coves complete with floating beds.

Alaska’s recently added Zihuatanejo flights were part of a larger international expansion for the airline, which also includes new nonstop routes to Guatemala City, Guatemala, from Los Angeles, and to Nassau, Bahamas, from Los Angeles and Seattle—both of which were new countries for Alaska. Other destinations outside of the United States that Alaska flies to are Belize, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Michelle Baran
Michelle Baran is the senior travel news editor at AFAR where she oversees breaking news, travel intel, pandemic coverage, airline, cruise, and consumer travel news. Baran joined AFAR in August 2018 after an 11-year run as a senior editor and reporter at leading travel industry newspaper Travel Weekly.
