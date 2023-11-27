This year, airlines have been rolling out Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales that have us dreaming about everything from Scandinavian escapes (courtesy of SAS Airlines) to exploring some of our favorite domestic cities (hello, Portland, Chicago, and Santa Barbara).

These are the best Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Travel Tuesday airline promotions that we have found this sale season, deals that might make that dream trip or impulsive getaway come to life.

One-way flights to Hawai‘i from $94 with Hawaiian

Through November 28, you can score flights to Hawai‘i from $94 each way with Hawaiian Airlines. The deals apply to different dates of travel depending on the route but most land sometime between January 9, 2024, and March 6, 2024.

Fly to Germany or Japan for as little as $599 with Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines, aka the world’s best airline, has discounted flights to Japan, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Singapore, the Maldives, and more. Through November 28, you can find flights to Tokyo from Los Angeles or New York to Frankfurt starting at $599, among other great deals.

Let Singapore Airlines bring you to Tokyo in style—and for less. Courtesy of David Billings/Unsplash

Up to 30 percent off Southwest flights

Low-cost carrier Southwest Airlines is offering up to 30 percent off on travel booked by November 30. Use the code CYBER30 to get discounted fares on travel throughout that continental United States that takes place between January 9 and March 6, 2024, and on international, Hawai‘i, and Puerto Rico flights for travel between January 9 and May 22, 2024. There are some blackout dates and the deal is based on seat availability.

Flights throughout the U.S. on Alaska Airlines from $39 one-way

This Cyber Monday, Alaska Airlines is putting flights across its network on sale for as little as $39 or 4,000 miles each way. The sale runs until Wednesday, November 29, for travel that takes place between January 8 and March 9, 2024. Some of the sample fares Alaska shared with us include:



San Jose (SJC) to Honolulu (HNL) from $99 or 7,500 miles one-way

Los Angeles (LAX) to Portland (PDX) from $59 or 6,500 miles one-way

San Diego (SAN) to Austin (AUS) from $69 or 6,500 miles one-way

San Francisco (SAN) to Chicago (ORD) from $69 or 7,500 miles one way

Seattle (SEA) to Santa Barbara (SBA) from $59 or 6,500 miles one-way

33 percent off all Virgin Atlantic reward seats

Virgin Atlantic is giving its loyalists a third off on all reward flights booked by Tuesday, November 28. The U.K. carrier will apply a 33 percent discount at the time of booking to its Virgin points pricing for any and all flights departing after November 24, 2023. The offer is good for reward flights, upgrades, and companion bookings for both one-way and round-trip flights in economy, premium, and what Virgin calls Upper Class (aka first class). Virgin is a member of the SkyTeam alliance, which includes Delta Air Lines. Of course, Virgin flies to its home hub, the U.K., but also flies to destinations throughout the Caribbean, Asia, and Africa.

Take 20 percent off bookings with Etihad Airways

The national carrier for the United Arab Emirates is offering those traveling from New York, Chicago, Washington, Boston, and Toronto, 20 percent off their bookings with the promo code BLACKFRIDAY20. The discount applies to travel that takes place between January 15, 2024, and June 12, 2024, to global destinations that include Abu Dhabi, Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Brussels, Copenhagen, Doha, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Istanbul, Johannesburg, Lisbon, London, Madrid, Melbourne, Milan, Munich, Nairobi, Paris, Rome, Seychelles, Sydney, Vienna and Zurich. The deal ends on Cyber Monday (November 27).

JetBlue flights to Nashville, Puerto Rico, Los Cabos, and more from $49

This Cyber Monday, JetBlue has launched a three-day sale (until Wednesday, November 29) with flights from $49 each way to destinations throughout the U.S., Mexico, and Caribbean. The travel must take place between January 9 and March 27, 2024, and is only good for Tuesday and Wednesday flights. But if you’re willing to fly mid-week, some of the offers include New York (JFK) to Nashville (BNA) for $49; Los Angeles (LAX) to Salt Lake City (SLC) for $54; New York (LGA) to Denver (DEN) for $99; Orlando (MCO) to San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU) for $99; and Los Angeles (LAX) to Los Cabos (SJD) for $99.

Delta offers major SkyMiles savings to members

Delta SkyMiles members looking to upgrade may just have the chance with Delta’s current Cyber Monday offer, which runs through Wednesday, November 29. Delta SkyMiles members can score between 20 and 25 percent off Delta One, Delta Premium Select, and Comfort+ seats on flights to Europe between January 9, 2023, and March 8, 2024. Delta is also offering reward flights to Japan for 150k miles one-way in Delta One, or 125k miles one-way in Delta Premium Select, as well as to Korea from 100K miles one-way in Delta One for travel between mid-December 2023 and March 2024. Also worth nothing, through Wednesday, SkyMiles Members can earn double the miles on select qualifying flights. You can find all the details at delta.com.

Round-trip flights to Sweden, Norway, and Denmark from $375 with SAS

Starting on Tuesday, November 21, and running through Tuesday, November 28 (also known as Travel Tuesday), Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) is offering round-trip flights to Europe starting from $375. The “Black Flyday” deal applies to travel that takes place between January 15, 2024, and April 30, 2024, and includes round-trip nonstop flights from Newark International Airport (EWR) to Oslo, Norway; from Miami (MIA) to Stockholm, Sweden (ARN); and from Los Angeles (LAX) to Copenhagen, Denmark (CPH).

There are numerous ways to get to Paris for less this sale season. Courtesy of Camille Brodard/Unsplash

Round-trip to Paris for under $300 with Play

Starting Friday, November 24, and running through Tuesday, November 28, no-frills Icelandic low-cost carrier Play Airlines is offering 35 percent off its already bargain flights from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), and New York’s Stewart International Airport (SWF) to these European destinations:



Reyjavík

Paris

Berlin

Frankfurt

London

Copenhagen

Dublin

Amsterdam

The sale applies for travel that takes place between December 2023 and May 2024. (We clicked around and were able to find $317 round-trip flights to Paris from New York before the deal even kicked in.)

Wondering what it’s like flying with Play? AFAR recently reviewed the entire Play experience from start to finish.

Up to $750 off JetBlue packages that include round-trip flights and hotels

One money-saving tip we are always trying to bestow on travelers is how economical some of the airlines’ flight and hotel packages are. It’s a great way to score a deal on two of the biggest ticket items of most trips. So, the fact that JetBlue Vacations is putting its packages on sale this Black Friday season makes the savings that much more enticing. From November 21 through November 29 (the Wednesday after Thanksgiving) JetBlue Vacations is offering up to $750 off its packages. Use the following promo codes to access these deals: UNWRAP50 (for $50 off packages of $1,000+), UNWRAP200 (for $200 off packages $3,000+), UNWRAP400 (for $400 off packages $5,000+), and UNWRAP750 (for $750 off packages $8,000+). The deal applies to travel that takes place between December 5, 2023, and October 15, 2024.

Get up to 60 percent off Breeze Airways flights

Domestic upstart Breeze Airways from JetBlue founder David Neeleman is slashing its airfares by up to 60 percent on roundtrip travel through next summer. The deal is available at flybreeze.com or on the Breeze app for flights booked by November 27 (Cyber Monday), using the promo code CYBER. The 60 percent discount applies to all of Breeze’s 45 destinations for travel between December 1, 2023, and September 1, 2024. Some of the destinations in the network include Westchester County Airport and Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York; Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans; Los Angeles International Airport; San Francisco International Airport; Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona; and Bradley International Airport in Hartford, Connecticut.

This article was originally published in 2021, and has been updated several times in November 2023, with current sale information.