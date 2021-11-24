Nov 24, 2021
Ciao, Milan!
Emirates, Delta, and British Airways are among the airlines that have announced some very enticing Black Friday deals.
When it comes to Black Friday sales, some travelers have one main question on their minds: Do airlines have Black Friday deals? Why yes, yes they do. And we are here to share the best airfare offers we have spied.
Just because it’s a deal doesn’t mean we don’t have standards. That’s why we were particularly excited when we found out that one of the world’s best airlines was among the travel companies rolling out Black Friday promotions this year.
Emirates Airline, which consistently ranks as one of the top international carriers, is having a Black Friday sale that includes these tempting round-trip international fares:
The sale kicked off on November 23 and runs through November 28. It applies to travel that takes place between January 11 and April 30, 2022, subject to availability.
Delta Air Lines is also hoping to get holiday (travel) shoppers in the spirit with some special pricing for Delta SkyMiles members who are looking to cash in on their points.
The promotional fares include:
Europe-bound Delta passengers (whether they are SkyMiles members or not) can also snag a Comfort+ upgrade for $200 on flights to London, Amsterdam, and Paris, among other destinations in Europe (seats must be purchased by November 30 for travel through May 6, 2022).
If London is calling, British Airways (in partnership with American Airlines) this week launched a Black Friday sale, too, for flight-and-hotel packages and flight-and-car-rental packages to London and other destinations in the United Kingdom. Sample deals include:
The promotion lasts until November 29 for travel that takes place by June 30.
If you want more, more, more flight deals, don’t despair. Travel booking site Hopper has compiled some additional airlines that are having promotions (or plan to launch them this week or next), including:
Happy booking, travelers.
Before traveling internationally, Americans should check the U.S. State Department’s detailed COVID-19 travel information and country-specific advisories and should be aware that all international passengers age two and older flying into the U.S. (including returning U.S. citizens and permanent residents) must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding their flight.
The CDC also has detailed recommendations for travel during the pandemic, both for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers.
