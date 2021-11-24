Emirates Airline , which consistently ranks as one of the top international carriers, is having a Black Friday sale that includes these tempting round-trip international fares:

Just because it’s a deal doesn’t mean we don’t have standards. That’s why we were particularly excited when we found out that one of the world’s best airlines was among the travel companies rolling out Black Friday promotions this year.

When it comes to Black Friday sales , some travelers have one main question on their minds: Do airlines have Black Friday deals? Why yes, yes they do. And we are here to share the best airfare offers we have spied.

The sale kicked off on November 23 and runs through November 28. It applies to travel that takes place between January 11 and April 30, 2022, subject to availability.

Delta’s great points offer

Delta Air Lines is also hoping to get holiday (travel) shoppers in the spirit with some special pricing for Delta SkyMiles members who are looking to cash in on their points.

The promotional fares include:

Domestic round-trip flights starting at 7,000 miles (plus taxes and fees): Destinations include Miami, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles (book by November 30 for travel from January 10 to February 28, 2022)

Destinations include Miami, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles (book by November 30 for travel from January 10 to February 28, 2022) Round-trip flights to Latin American and the Caribbean starting at 12,000 miles (plus taxes and fees): Destinations includes U.S. Virgin Islands, Belize, and the Bahamas (book by November 30 for travel from January 5 to February 28, 2022)

Destinations includes U.S. Virgin Islands, Belize, and the Bahamas (book by November 30 for travel from January 5 to February 28, 2022) Round-trip flights to Europe in Delta Premium Select starting at 100,000 miles (plus taxes and fees): Destinations include London, Amsterdam, Paris, and Madrid (book by November 30 for travel through May 6, 2022)

Europe-bound Delta passengers (whether they are SkyMiles members or not) can also snag a Comfort+ upgrade for $200 on flights to London, Amsterdam, and Paris, among other destinations in Europe (seats must be purchased by November 30 for travel through May 6, 2022).

British Airways is offering flights+hotels for a steal

If London is calling, British Airways (in partnership with American Airlines) this week launched a Black Friday sale, too, for flight-and-hotel packages and flight-and-car-rental packages to London and other destinations in the United Kingdom. Sample deals include:

Los Angeles to London from $799: Includes round-trip flights and five nights at the Holiday Inn London Kensington

Includes round-trip flights and five nights at the Holiday Inn London Kensington New York (JFK) to Edinburgh from $679: Includes round-trip flights to Edinburgh via London and a seven-day car rental

The promotion lasts until November 29 for travel that takes place by June 30.

Additional sales from Icelandair, Fiji Airways, and others

If you want more, more, more flight deals, don’t despair. Travel booking site Hopper has compiled some additional airlines that are having promotions (or plan to launch them this week or next), including:

Ireland’s Aer Lingus: Up to $200 off economy fares and up to $300 off business class fares from the United States to destinations throughout Europe through Tuesday, November 30

Up to $200 off economy fares and up to $300 off business class fares from the United States to destinations throughout Europe through Tuesday, November 30 Fiji Airways: Promotional fares from Los Angeles (from $799), San Francisco (from $749), and Hawai‘i (from $649) through Monday, November 29

Promotional fares from Los Angeles (from $799), San Francisco (from $749), and Hawai‘i (from $649) through Monday, November 29 Icelandair: Offers to hubs throughout Europe are forthcoming

Offers to hubs throughout Europe are forthcoming Kenya Airways: Discounts on flights to Africa through Monday, November 29, including New York to Accra for just $856 and Boston to Nairobi for $692

Discounts on flights to Africa through Monday, November 29, including New York to Accra for just $856 and Boston to Nairobi for $692 Turkish Airlines: Global airfare deals kick off Friday, November 26

Happy booking, travelers.

International COVID-19 rules and restrictions

Before traveling internationally, Americans should check the U.S. State Department’s detailed COVID-19 travel information and country-specific advisories and should be aware that all international passengers age two and older flying into the U.S. (including returning U.S. citizens and permanent residents) must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding their flight.

The CDC also has detailed recommendations for travel during the pandemic, both for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers.

>> Next: French Bee Just Launched $189 Flights to Paris