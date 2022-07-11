5 Small Business Sales to Shop Instead of Amazon Prime Day in 2022

Edward and Judy Kwon founded Calpak in 1989, and in 2013, their children Jennifer and Roy joined the family business. You can save up to 55 percent on its stylish luggage right now.

If you’re boycotting Amazon Prime Day, you can still find great travel deals at these alternative sales right now.

Amazon Prime Day kicks off at midnight PT on Tuesday, July 12, and runs through Wednesday, July 13. Since Amazon’s annual Black Friday–like sale started in 2015, it’s grown from a one-day event with discounts on 100,000 items to a two-day event with over 2 million deals. But it’s not the only place to find amazing deals on travel gear this week. Whether you’re actively boycotting Prime Day or would rather funnel your money to small businesses instead of Jeff Bezos, there are plenty of other sales happening right now from some of our favorite smaller travel gear brands. For example, you can save up to 50 percent off lightweight, yet durable weekend bags, laptop totes, and backpacks from Lo & Sons—founded by Helen Lo with the help of her two sons. If you’re in the market for new camping gear, Climate Neutral Certified brand Rumpl has some of its AFAR-Approved puffy blankets marked down anywhere from 15 to 50 percent off right now. Take a look at these picks and more—listed alphabetically by brand—below: 1. Calpak: Up to 55 percent off Calpak is one of AFAR’s favorite luggage brands. Save up to 55 percent off suitcases and other travel accessories in this family-owned company’s sale section. No promo code is required, and the sale is ongoing. AFAR’s pick: The Astyll three-piece luggage set comes with a carry-on, medium, and large suitcase in a beautiful marble print. It’s marked down 40 percent from $715, so you get all three suitcases for just $429. 2. Forsake: Up to 60 percent off

Forsake, a Climate Neutral Certified footwear brand, is marking down its clearance section for both men and women up to 60 percent off for a limited time. Use the promo code “SCLRS2” at checkout. AFAR’s pick: We love the Halden Mid, a waterproof style for men with strong support and treads that looks just as good on the trail as it does at the brewery you visit post-hike. Right now it’s marked down to $102 from $160. 3. Jack Wolfskin: Up to 65 percent off Sustainable outdoor apparel brand Jack Wolfskin has nearly 500 items marked down up to 65 percent off in its sale section right now for men, women, and children. No promo code is required, and the sale is ongoing. AFAR’s pick: Need a new hard shell hiking jacket, but don’t want to spend more than $200? The Men’s Highest Peak Jacket is marked down 30 percent to $161 from $230 in Baltic Blue, a deep teal color with orange contrasting zippers. 4. Lo & Sons: Up to 50 percent off Take 50 percent off some of Lo & Sons best selling totes, weekenders, backpacks, and small leather goods during its Summer Sale. No promo code is needed, and the sale runs through July 31. AFAR’s pick: The O.G. 2 Medium is a great personal item for your next flight. With pockets for everything from your laptop to a pair of shoes, it has room for all your travel essentials while not exceeding the size limits for fitting underneath the seat in front of you on an airplane. Right now it’s 40 percent off, so you’ll pay $227 instead of $378. 5. Rumpl: Up to 50 percent off

You can save up up to 50 percent on Rumpl’s puffy camping blankets, travel towels, and more in its sale section right now. No promo code is required, and the sale is ongoing. AFAR’s pick: Traveling with your pet this summer? The Rumpl travel dog bed is marked down to $125 from $249 right now. >> Next: The Sustainable Travel Gear We Can’t Get Enough Of

