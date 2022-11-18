Fly Business Class to Paris or Milan for $2,000 Round-Trip

Is there anything better than jetting off to Paris or Milan? Yes, yes there is. Jetting off to Paris or Milan in business. For a limited time (and just in time for gift-giving season, cough cough), French airline La Compagnie is offering airfares as low as $2,000 round-trip for its all-business flights to the fashion capitals of France and Italy.

The “Blue Friday” sale (a nod to the baby-blue aircraft La Compagnie flies) kicks off on Friday, November 18, and runs through Tuesday, November 22, 2022. And the travel period it applies to spans a really wide stretch: The deal is available on select flights between December 1, 2022, and October 31, 2023, with no specific holiday periods blacked out and subject to availability.

After halting service in spring 2020, the boutique airline La Compagnie relaunched one year later with all-business-class flights between Newark Liberty International Airport and Paris Orly. In April 2022, La Compagnie expanded its service to Milan.

La Compagnie’s transatlantic service is flown on Airbus A321neo aircraft. Courtesy of La Compagnie

The flights take place on new single-aisle Airbus A321neos outfitted with 76 lie-flat business-class seats. La Compagnie airfares include two checked bags per passenger, and the airline offers its passengers priority access in the TSA PreCheck lane as well as access to its lounges.

Onboard, seats are configured in two rows of two with partitions between the adjoining seats. They feature large seatback screens (stocked with French and American movies), and passengers are offered a pillow, light comforter, over-the-ear headphones, and an amenity bag complete with socks, an eye mask, and Caudalie toiletries. There is also complimentary Wi-Fi onboard.

Meals served inflight are chosen from menus executed by French and Italian chefs and are paired with a selection of wines and champagnes, bien sûr.

We recently reviewed the La Compagnie flying experience from start to finish for those who want to know more about what this unique model entails.

Hop the pound in comfort on La Compagnie’s all-business aircraft. Courtesy of La Compagnie

One big caveat of the promotion, however, is that the tickets are nonrefundable.

In addition to flights between Newark International Airport and Paris, and flights between Newark and Milan (Milan Malpensa Airport), La Compagnie flies seasonal service between Newark and Nice, France.