By Michelle Baran
  •  April 25, 2023

JetBlue Puts Amsterdam Flights on Sale From $479 Round-Trip

Bookings are now open for the low-cost carrier’s newest Europe destination—JetBlue’s first flights to the Netherlands will take off in August.

Boats floating along tree-lined canals of Amsterdam

We’re already picturing ourselves floating along the canals of Amsterdam later this summer.

Photo by Eirik Skarstein/Unsplash

After unveiling plans earlier this month to launch its third Europe route—this time to Amsterdam—JetBlue on Tuesday opened up bookings for its new flights to the Netherlands’ capital with round-trip fares as low as $479, offering travelers another low-cost transatlantic option and some welcome relief from this year’s soaring international airfares.

JetBlue’s new nonstop service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS) will kick off on August 29, and nonstop service from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Amsterdam will begin on September 20.

Flights will depart New York’s JFK daily at 10 p.m., local time, and arrive in Amsterdam the following morning at 11:35 a.m., local time. They will depart Amsterdam daily at 1:35 p.m., local time, and arrive in New York at 4 p.m., local time. The Boston flights will depart from Boston daily at 8 p.m., local time, and arrive in Amsterdam the following morning at 9:35 a.m., local time. The return flights will depart Amsterdam daily at 11:35 a.m., local time, and arrive in Boston at 2 p.m., local time.

The Amsterdam flights will be operated by Airbus A321 LR (long-range) aircraft—narrow-body, single-aisle aircraft that can fly longer and farther than previous iterations of the model. They will be outfitted with 24 Mint suites, JetBlue’s version of business class with lie-flat seats and a sliding door (including two of the more spacious Mint Studio seats with a bed and extra seat and table), and 114 economy seats. The flights will also feature JetBlue signatures such as “the most legroom in coach,” seatback screens at every seat with live and on-demand TV and entertainment, and free Wi-Fi, snacks, and beverages.

Interior shot of economy seats on JetBlue's Airbus A321 LR planes

Next stop, Amsterdam! JetBlue’s new flights across the pond take place on single-aisle Airbus A321 LR planes.

Courtesy of JetBlue

Economy seats on the new Amsterdam route start at $479 round-trip for U.S.-originating travelers and at 399 euros (US$445) for Netherlands-originating travelers. Mint seats are currently on sale from $1,899 round-trip for U.S.-originating travelers, and from 1,299 euros (US$1,429) for Netherlands-originating travelers.

The pricing is comparable to JetBlue’s new flights from New York to Paris, which opened for bookings last month for flights that begin in June also with starting rates of $479 round-trip.

JetBlue first entered the transatlantic market in August 2021 when it snapped up slots at London Heathrow that had temporarily opened up as travel halted during the pandemic. Last summer, the airline successfully sought permission to make the slots more permanent. On October 29, JetBlue added a second daily flight between New York’s JFK and London Gatwick (where it started service later in 2021), bringing the number of trips between New York and London to three per day. JetBlue flights from Boston to Gatwick kicked off in August, followed by Boston to Heathrow flights in September.

Michelle Baran
Michelle Baran is the senior travel news editor at AFAR where she oversees breaking news, travel intel, pandemic coverage, airline, cruise, and consumer travel news. Baran joined AFAR in August 2018 after an 11-year run as a senior editor and reporter at leading travel industry newspaper Travel Weekly.
