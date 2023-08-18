Tips + NewsPacking Tips + Gear
By Bailey Berg
  •  August 18, 2023

Save Up to 35 Percent on Luggage During a Surprise Away Sale

The limited-time promotion includes Away’s editor-favorite Original suitcase and select bags.

Three black Away suitcases in three different sizes

Away’s cult-favorite suitcases are on sale—but you better act fast.

Courtesy of Away

Away luggage sales are few and far between. Typically, the cult-favorite suitcase company, known for its lightweight hard-sided spinner bags in a slew of fun colors, waits for major shopping periods, like Cyber Week, to discount its bags.

However, Away recently announced a revamping of its line of polycarbonate suitcases (with redesigned zipper pulls, more interior pockets, and new colors), dubbed the Classic collection. Now the direct-to-consumer company needs to offload the suitcase model that made it famous, and it’s doing that with a massive get-it-before-it’s-gone-forever sale.

From August 18 through September 4, travelers can get between 15 and 35 percent off on suitcases from Away’s Original collection and select backpack and weekender bags.

All of the Original suitcases are 15 percent off, including the AFAR Approved Original Bigger Carry-On marked down from $295 to $250. However, if you’re interested in the coveted bag, you better purchase it quickly. At the time of publication, six of the eight colorways had already sold out. Luckily, the Original Carry-On (which differs from the Original Bigger Carry-On in that it lacks a built-in expander) still had six color options as of press time. The sale price is $233 (down from $275). Similarly, the Original Medium (now $293) and Original Large (now $318) suitcases still have a variety of color options, including some from the nostalgia-inducing Y2K collection.

The best deals are items from Away’s F.A.R collection (For All Routes), a line of durable water- and abrasion-resistant backpacks and duffels (like the 70L Duffel, 16L Messenger bag, and 45L Tote) launched last summer. All of the F.A.R bags are up to 35 percent off, meaning they range in price from $26 (for the water bottle bag) to $143 (for the convertible 45L backpack).

Here are all the items included in the sale:

Suitcases

Bags

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is the associate travel news editor at AFAR, where she covers breaking news, trends, tips, sustainability, the outdoors, and more. When not interviewing sources or writing articles, she can be found exploring art galleries, visiting craft breweries, hiking with her dogs, and planning her next adventure (at present, she’s been to 75+ countries and hopes to spend time in every one someday).
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
Are Packing Cubes Worth It? One Travel Expert Weighs In
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
3 Great Travel Pillows to Buy—Editor Tested & Reviewed
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
Suitcase Review: The Away Bigger Carry-On, Is It Worth Buying?
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
Does Rolling vs. Folding Clothes Actually Save You Space in Your Suitcase?
More from AFAR
overhead view of two gourmet meals on a private jet with champagne bottle and two glasses
Air Travel News
How Much Does it Actually Cost to Fly in a Private Jet?
August 16, 2023 07:50 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran
The large and airy central lobby at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort and Spa with huge hanging chandeliers, a central bar and palm trees around it
Trending News
What a Truly Autism-Friendly Destination Resort Looks Like
August 16, 2023 03:02 PM
 · 
Matt Villano
lisbon, portugal
Trending News
It’s Not a Visa—but U.S. Citizens Will Need to Register and Pay a Fee to Travel to Europe in 2024
August 15, 2023 06:35 PM
 · 
Lyndsey Matthews
Load More
AFAR Journeys
Art Gallery in San José del Cabo
Journeys: Mexico + Central America
Get Inspired With Arts and Culture in Los Cabos
August 16, 2023 02:33 PM
 · 
Visit Los Cabos
Punta Lobos
Journeys: Mexico + Central America
Enjoy the Unparalleled Natural Beauty of Los Cabos
August 16, 2023 01:27 PM
 · 
Visit Los Cabos
LosCabos_HeroImage
Journeys: Mexico + Central America
How to Rejuvenate and Relax in Los Cabos
August 16, 2023 12:33 PM
 · 
Visit Los Cabos
Load More