Save Up to 35 Percent on Luggage During a Surprise Away Sale

Away luggage sales are few and far between. Typically, the cult-favorite suitcase company, known for its lightweight hard-sided spinner bags in a slew of fun colors, waits for major shopping periods, like Cyber Week, to discount its bags.

However, Away recently announced a revamping of its line of polycarbonate suitcases (with redesigned zipper pulls, more interior pockets, and new colors), dubbed the Classic collection. Now the direct-to-consumer company needs to offload the suitcase model that made it famous, and it’s doing that with a massive get-it-before-it’s-gone-forever sale.

From August 18 through September 4, travelers can get between 15 and 35 percent off on suitcases from Away’s Original collection and select backpack and weekender bags.

All of the Original suitcases are 15 percent off, including the AFAR Approved Original Bigger Carry-On marked down from $295 to $250. However, if you’re interested in the coveted bag, you better purchase it quickly. At the time of publication, six of the eight colorways had already sold out. Luckily, the Original Carry-On (which differs from the Original Bigger Carry-On in that it lacks a built-in expander) still had six color options as of press time. The sale price is $233 (down from $275). Similarly, the Original Medium (now $293) and Original Large (now $318) suitcases still have a variety of color options, including some from the nostalgia-inducing Y2K collection.

The best deals are items from Away’s F.A.R collection (For All Routes), a line of durable water- and abrasion-resistant backpacks and duffels (like the 70L Duffel, 16L Messenger bag, and 45L Tote) launched last summer. All of the F.A.R bags are up to 35 percent off, meaning they range in price from $26 (for the water bottle bag) to $143 (for the convertible 45L backpack).

Here are all the items included in the sale:

Suitcases



Bags

