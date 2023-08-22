JetBlue Offers One-Way Fares as Low as $39 During Flash Fall Sale

Although it’s still technically summer for another month, JetBlue has us already dreaming about fall. The carrier announced its “Big Fall Sale” today, with fares as low as $39 one way. But you’ll have to hurry—the discounted fares are only available until the end of Thursday, August 24.

The flash JetBlue deal applies to flights within the United States (including Puerto Rico) and some international destinations, including Puerto Vallarta and Cancun, Mexico; Nassau, Bahamas; St. George’s, Bermuda; Havana, Cuba; San Jose, Costa Rica; Montego Bay, Jamaica, and others throughout the Caribbean and Central America.

Some of the best one-way fares we spotted, both domestically and internationally, include:



New York (JFK) to Charleston (CHS) from $39

Boston (BOS) to Rochester (ROC) from $39

Orlando (MCO) to Buffalo (BUF) from $39

Las Vegas (LAS) to Los Angeles (LAX) from $39

Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to New Orleans (MSY) from $39

Los Angeles (LAX) to San Francisco (SFO) from $39

Atlanta (ATL) to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) from $44

Miami (MIA) to Boston (BOS) from $49

San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU) to Raleigh (RDU) from $69

Denver (DEN) to New York (JFK or LGA) from $79

Boston (BOS) to San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU) from $89

New York (JFK) to San Francisco (SFO) from $94

Seattle (SEA) to New York (JFK) from $99

Los Angeles (LAX) to Puerto Vallarta (PVR) from $99

New York (JFK) to Guatemala City (GUA) from $99

The fares are good for travel that takes place between September 6 and November 15, 2023. It’s worth noting that all Fridays and Sundays are blacked out for the promotion, so keep that in mind if you’re keen on planning a long weekend escape.

The sale applies to the lowest available fare, which is typically Blue Basic, JetBlue’s no-frills equivalent of Basic Economy. Travelers on a Blue Basic ticket are only allowed a personal item (no overhead carry-on), choosing a seat before check-in is an additional fee, and changing or canceling a ticket costs $100 for flights within North America, Central America, and the Caribbean, or $200 for flights elsewhere. If Blue Basic isn’t available, the fares will be applied to the next lowest class of service, known as Blue (aka economy). Blue allows for a personal item and a carry-on, advance seat selection, and tickets can be changed without incurring an additional fee. Travelers on either fare are required to pay $35 for a checked bag and $60 for a second one.

JetBlue is also putting its JetBlue Vacation packages on sale, which include round-trip flights and two-night hotel packages. And there are some seriously good deals available, including Los Angeles to Las Vegas for $153 (otherwise $39 each way, with no hotel room included) and Boston to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for $319 (otherwise $59 each way, with no hotel room included). The vacation package rates are based on double occupancy.