Norse Atlantic Launches Europe Flash Sale With Flights From $137 One-Way

Norse Atlantic Airways has an antidote to the sky-high transatlantic flight prices blues—a new flash sale on flights to Europe that are now even lower than usual for the discount carrier.

Now through April 6, Norse is running a promotion on flights across the pond for travel that takes place predominantly during the fall.

These are some of the flight routes and applicable travel dates that are currently on sale:



Boston to London —September 2 to October 25, with one-way fares from $137

—September 2 to October 25, with one-way fares from $137 Los Angeles to Oslo —September 5 to October 28, with one-way fares from $197

—September 5 to October 28, with one-way fares from $197 New York to Berlin —September 5 to October 19, with one-way fares from $165

—September 5 to October 19, with one-way fares from $165 New York to London —September 12 to October 24, with one-way fares from $148

—September 12 to October 24, with one-way fares from $148 New York to Oslo —August 28 to October 27, with one-way fares from $137

—August 28 to October 27, with one-way fares from $137 New York to Paris —September 19 to October 24, with one-way fares from $165

—September 19 to October 24, with one-way fares from $165 New York to Rome —September 11 to October 25, with one-way fares from $197

—September 11 to October 25, with one-way fares from $197 San Francisco to London—September 5 to October 15, with one-way fares from $175

Tip: To find the lowest fares available, enter your desired origin and destination cities and then use the calendar feature to see the full spread of dates and rates.

Norse Atlantic was founded in 2021 and offers more affordable, no-frills flights to and within Europe. The company operates a fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners with economy and premium cabins (the latter with recliner seats that have a 43-inch seat pitch) and a fee-based approach to service. Passengers pay extra for things like a checked bag or meal, and the airline has a tiered selection of fares, which range from “Light” (similar to Basic Economy—checked luggage is not included and in-flight meals will cost more) to “Plus” with free checked bags, meals, and greater flexibility on ticket changes.

The airline is in some respects a reincarnation of the transatlantic arm of Norwegian Air, the budget carrier that was stretched thin following an aggressive expansion. Norwegian Air’s transatlantic service was dealt a final blow during the pandemic in late 2020, when it sought bankruptcy protection after the Norwegian government rejected its plea for a second round of financial aid. By early 2021, the airline had ceased all transatlantic service. Norse took over the long-haul unit’s assets, including 15 of the carrier’s Dreamliners, and its management includes some former Norwegian Air executives. Norwegian Air continues to fly within Europe.

Norse Atlantic has been working to expand its transatlantic network, having recently announced new flights to London and a new service between New York and Rome that kicks off this fall.

Barbara Peterson contributed reporting.

