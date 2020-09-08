Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Gear

Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

By Lyndsey Matthews

Sep 8, 2020

Everything from weekenders to hard-shell suitcases to travel totes are marked down right now.

Courtesy of Away

You’ll find major discounts on cult favorites like the Bigger Carry-On and much more.

If you’ve been considering upgrading your suitcase, now’s the time: Away is launching its first-ever sale on both its core line of luggage as well as limited edition colors of its bags. The not-so-creatively-named “We’re Having a Sale” sale runs from September 9 to September 15, 2020, and features discounts up to 50 percent off. Since popular colors of Away’s cult-favorite suitcases are known to sell out even when there’s not a sale, you don’t want to dawdle on these deals.

You’ll find favorite items like the Bigger Carry-On, the Weekender, and the Longitude Tote marked down anywhere from 15 to 50 percent off depending on style and color. The sale is available both online and at the brand’s 12 retail stores from San Francisco to Toronto, which have all implemented new safety guidelines to protect customers and staff, including requiring face masks and closely monitoring capacity limits so everyone can stand six feet apart.

Here are just a few of our favorite deals you can snag on luggage—and the colors they’re available in—during the Away sale.

The Carry-On in
Courtesy of Away
The Carry-On in "Navy," seen here, is marked down 30 percent.

The Carry-On

  • Buy now: From $112 (was $225–$275), awaytravel.com
  • 15 percent off: Black, Plum, Sea Green, Canary, Green
  • 30 percent off: Navy, Cherry, Asphalt, Coast, Blush, Violet
  • 50 percent off: Amethyst, Minted, Peak, Rally, Trench, Jewel Blue, Moonstone, Jade, Mirror, Brick, Sand, White

Courtesy of Away
The Bigger Carry-On (with removable battery)

  • Buy now: From $122 (was $245-$295), awaytravel.com
  • 15 percent off: Black, Plum, Sea Green, Canary, Green
  • 30 percent off: Navy, Cherry, Asphalt, Coast, Blush
  • 50 percent off: Amethyst, Waterfront, Amber, Glade, Peak, Rally, Moonstone, Jade, Brick, Sand, Sandbar, White

Courtesy of Away
The Large

  • Buy now: From $147 (was $295-$345), awaytravel.com
  • 15 percent off: Black, Plum, Sea Green, Canary, Green
  • 30 percent off: Navy, Cherry, Asphalt, Coast, Blush,Violet
  • 50 percent off: Amethyst, Minted, Waterfront, Amber, Glade, Peak, Rally, Jewel Blue, Halo, Moonstone, Jade, Brick, Sky, Sand, Sandbar, White

Courtesy of Away
The Backpack

  • Buy now: From $97 (was $195), awaytravel.com
  • 15 percent off: Sea Green, Canary
  • 50 percent off: Black Diamond, Black, Navy, Green, Asphalt, Coast, Sand

Courtesy of Away
The Latitude and Longitude Totes 

  • Buy now: $122 (was $245), awaytravel.com
  • 50 percent off: Black, Navy, Buff, Pine, Ruby 
Courtesy of Away
The Canvas Weekender

  • Buy now: $122 (was $245), awaytravel.com
  • 50 percent off: Black, Olive, Natural

Courtesy of Away
The Jewelry Box 

  • Buy now: $37 (was $75), awaytravel.com
  • 50 percent off: Garnet leather, Deep Topaz leather

>> Next: Hard vs. Soft Luggage—Which Is Superior? Two AFAR Editors Hash It Out

