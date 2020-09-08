Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

If you’ve been considering upgrading your suitcase, now’s the time: Away is launching its first-ever sale on both its core line of luggage as well as limited edition colors of its bags. The not-so-creatively-named “We’re Having a Sale” sale runs from September 9 to September 15, 2020, and features discounts up to 50 percent off. Since popular colors of Away’s cult-favorite suitcases are known to sell out even when there’s not a sale, you don’t want to dawdle on these deals.

You’ll find favorite items like the Bigger Carry-On, the Weekender, and the Longitude Tote marked down anywhere from 15 to 50 percent off depending on style and color. The sale is available both online and at the brand’s 12 retail stores from San Francisco to Toronto, which have all implemented new safety guidelines to protect customers and staff, including requiring face masks and closely monitoring capacity limits so everyone can stand six feet apart.

Here are just a few of our favorite deals you can snag on luggage—and the colors they’re available in—during the Away sale.

Courtesy of Away The Carry-On in "Navy," seen here, is marked down 30 percent.

The Carry-On

Buy now: From $112 (was $225–$275), awaytravel.com

15 percent off: Black, Plum, Sea Green, Canary, Green

30 percent off: Navy, Cherry, Asphalt, Coast, Blush, Violet

50 percent off: Amethyst, Minted, Peak, Rally, Trench, Jewel Blue, Moonstone, Jade, Mirror, Brick, Sand, White

Courtesy of Away The Bigger Carry-On in “Blush,” seen here, is marked down 30 percent.

The Bigger Carry-On (with removable battery)

Buy now: From $122 (was $245-$295), awaytravel.com

15 percent off: Black, Plum, Sea Green, Canary, Green

Black, Plum, Sea Green, Canary, Green 30 percent off: Navy, Cherry, Asphalt, Coast, Blush

Navy, Cherry, Asphalt, Coast, Blush 50 percent off: Amethyst, Waterfront, Amber, Glade, Peak, Rally, Moonstone, Jade, Brick, Sand, Sandbar, White

Courtesy of Away The Large Away suitcase in “Glade” is 50 percent off during this sale.

The Large

Buy now: From $147 (was $295-$345), awaytravel.com

15 percent off: Black, Plum, Sea Green, Canary, Green

30 percent off: Navy, Cherry, Asphalt, Coast, Blush,Violet

50 percent off: Amethyst, Minted, Waterfront, Amber, Glade, Peak, Rally, Jewel Blue, Halo, Moonstone, Jade, Brick, Sky, Sand, Sandbar, White

Courtesy of Away Save 50 percent on Away’s Backpack in select colors.

The Backpack

Buy now: From $97 (was $195), awaytravel.com

15 percent off: Sea Green, Canary

50 percent off: Black Diamond, Black, Navy, Green, Asphalt, Coast, Sand

Courtesy of Away In addition to the Longitude Tote seen here in “Ruby,” the wider Latitude Tote is also 50 percent off.

The Latitude and Longitude Totes

Buy now: $122 (was $245), awaytravel.com

50 percent off: Black, Navy, Buff, Pine, Ruby

Courtesy of Away The Canvas Weekender is marked down 50 percent in all colors, including “Natural” seen here.

The Canvas Weekender

Buy now: $122 (was $245), awaytravel.com

50 percent off: Black, Olive, Natural

Courtesy of Away Away’s limited edition jewelry boxes are 50 percent off.

The Jewelry Box

Buy now: $37 (was $75), awaytravel.com

50 percent off: Garnet leather, Deep Topaz leather

Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. AFAR may earn a commission if you buy through our links, which helps support our independent publication.

>> Next: Hard vs. Soft Luggage—Which Is Superior? Two AFAR Editors Hash It Out