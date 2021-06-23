There is no shortage of excellent beaches near Barcelona, Spain. Here are the best beaches within two hours of Barcelona to visit on your next trip to Spain.

share this article

Most visitors to Barcelona know its urban beaches, but outside the capital is where you’ll really experience all the Catalan coast has to offer. Brimming with charming seaside towns and spectacular Blue Flag beaches, this stretch of the Mediterranean runs for some 360 miles, from the French border down to the Ebro Delta in the south. Fortunately, much of the coast is easily accessible by train from the city, which means you can be sunning on the golden sand beaches of the Costa Dorada or the Maresme in under an hour. And while the Costa Brava takes a bit more effort—and a car—to reach, it’s worth it for miles of pristine shoreline and all its rugged cliffs and dreamy, hidden coves. Here, we’ve rounded up the best beaches near Barcelona to visit on your next trip to Spain. Playa de Altafulla How many beaches have you visited that are home to a full-fledged medieval castle? Lording over this wide, ¾-mile-long strip of sand on the Costa Dorada is Castell de Tamarit, an impressive walled fortress that dates back to the 12th-century. Altafulla Beach also has a charming promenade, Botigues de Mar, where a jumble of 18th-century warehouses have been converted into holiday apartments and delightful cafés and restaurants with beachfront terraces. Reserve a table at Voramar Cal Vitali, serving top-notch paella and fideuá (similar to paella but made with noodles instead of rice), coupled with gorgeous Mediterranean views. How to get there

Article continues below advertisement

Trains to Altafulla/Tamarit station leave from several stations in Barcelona (including Sants and Estacio De França) on Renfe. The journey is about 75 minutes. Photo by Pawel Kazmierczak/Shutterstock Sa Tuna, one of the three main beaches in Begur Sa Tuna, Sa Riera, and Aiguablava

Begur A labyrinth of steep, narrow, stone streets lined with grand colonial mansions, and crowned by a crumbling medieval castle with spectacular Mediterranean vistas, Begur is one of the Costa Brava’s most beautiful towns. It’s a long walk from the city center to the sea, so you’ll need to drive, or from Plaça Forgas, near the main tourist office, hop on the shuttle bus, which services Begur’s three main beaches (Sa Tuna, Sa Riera, and Aiguablava). Aiguablava, to the south, is the best of the bunch, with wonderfully soft white sand and turquoise waters framed by rugged hills topped by pine trees. If the beaches are too crowded, stroll the Camí de Ronda, a path skirting the coast, and climb down to the many idyllic coves nestled along the rocky shore. How to get there The drive by car from Barcelona to Begur takes around one hour 45 minutes, depending on traffic. Photo by funkyfrogstock/Shutterstock The centuries-old colonnades of Port Bo Beach Port Bo, El Golfet

Calella de Palafrugell

Article continues below advertisement