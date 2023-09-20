Travel InspirationHotels

Virgin Hotels New York City

Richard Branson’s quirky-cool take on urban hotels arrived in NYC in February 2023, adding another hotel to the Nomad neighborhood that’s already packed with options (the Ned, Ritz-Carlton, and the original Ace are all around the corner, along with a slew of budget spots).

But what sets the Virgin apart is what always sets Virgin apart: its attitude. Playful and edgy from top to bottom, the hotel is all bright red accents, big windows, and a spacious bar-restaurant with a sprawling outdoor patio and DJs or live music nearly every night.

Upstairs, the 460 “chambers” as they’re called (including 39 one-bedroom suites and a penthouse suite dubbed Sir Richard’s Flat), are compact but cleverly efficient. In a standard room, a rolling barn-style door separates the sleeping section from the entryway, which itself doubles as the vanity-and-sink area; and the bed’s headboard extends a couple feet beyond the mattress, curving into a couch.

A guests-only outdoor pool (adjacent to a snazzy bar, of course), an art collection of more than 100 works (including a “Where’s Richard?” mural in the lobby, a la Where’s Waldo), a spa expected in December 2023, and a red-velvet, 70s-style lounge called the Shag Room round out the Bransonisms and make this Virgin addition feel both very New York and very swinging London at the same time.

By Billie Cohen
