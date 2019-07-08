The World’s Best Cities for Biking, Ranked

When it comes to biking in cities, not all urban areas are created equal. And thanks to newly released rankings from Copenhagenize Design Company, which works to make biking better and safer around the world, we know which cities are pulling away from the pack.

For the fifth edition of the Copenhagenize Index, published biennially, the company ranked 115 cities around the world across 13 parameters, including biking infrastructure, bike-sharing programs, cycling safety, and gender balance, to turn out a list of the top 20 most bikeable metropolises.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Copenhagen tops the list. Dubbed by AFAR writer Lisa Abend as Denmark’s “capital of cool,” the city even has bike-only bridges and highways, which makes sense—there are more bikes than cars here, and 62 percent of city residents bike to school or work, according to Wired.

“Cycling is serious business in Copenhagen, and the bike lanes, though plentiful, are jammed with riders who are as intent on getting where they’re going as any New York taxi driver in Seventh Avenue traffic,” writes Abend. “These people have been cycling since they were born, they ride in all kinds of weather, and they have assimilated not only the arcane system of signage, signals, and rules governing bike traffic but also a deep-seated knowledge of when and how to break those rules.”