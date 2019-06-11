Inside Singapore’s New Jewel Complex at the World’s Best Airport

Tourism taglines are often fluffy one-liners that hint at the promise of something intangible. However, Singapore holds a fairly strong claim to its moniker of “city in a garden,” thanks to lush green attractions like the Singapore Botanic Gardens and the Gardens by the Bay.

Now, with the opening of the $1.25 billion Jewel extension at Changi Airport, which was recently voted the best in the world for the seventh year in a row, visitors can witness Singapore’s green credentials as soon as they land.

How to find Jewel Changi Airport

The Jewel Changi Airport is connected directly to Terminal 1, with link bridges to Terminal 2 and 3 (from which Singapore Airlines operates) and a shuttle bus from Terminal 4. The new shopping and entertainment hub at Changi Airport officially opened to the public in April 2019. The Jewel is located before security, so visitors on a layover have to clear immigration to access it, but the effort is worth it.

Courtesy of Jewel Changi Airport The Discovery Slides double as an attraction for children and sculptural art moment at the new airport addition.

The best attractions at Jewel Changi Airport

Designed by Moshe Safdie, the same architect behind the eye-catching Marina Bay Sands, the steel-and-glass complex filled with greenery is spread across 10 stories and 1.46 million square feet.

The multi-functional space not only holds a shopping mall with 112 food and beverage outlets (including the first Shake Shack in Southeast Asia), more than 200 retail shops, and an IMAX theater, but also essential visitor services like early check-in counters, baggage storage services, and a pay-per-use Changi Lounge. A 130-cabin YOTELAIR also opened in early April.