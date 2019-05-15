The Best London Neighborhoods for Every Kind of Traveler

Maybe you can’t stay in Buckingham Palace, but finding an area to stay in London that suits your travel style should not be a royal pain.

Whether you’re coming to London to tour the Tower of London, shop Oxford Street, or do business in the City, finding the right neighborhood to stay in can make all the difference in your trip. Do you want to blend in, drinking at the local pub, shopping at the market, hopping on public transport into Central London to sightsee? Or do you want to stay a few minutes’ walk from Big Ben, immersing yourself in the swift-moving city life along the Thames? We’ve gotten two experts—London native Emma John and London resident Lottie Gross, both AFAR contributors—to map out the city for you, choosing the neighborhoods and boroughs that work best for different types of travelers, from those seeking traces of historic London to those in search of the right now. Find the London that suits you. Best for living like a local: Islington Unlike younger cities, planned from the get-go, grand old London has always felt like an agglomeration of the smaller (often medieval) communities it grew out of. And in many parts of the city, you can still live something akin to village life. Islington is full of those pockets—Highbury, Barnsbury, Tufnell Park—where tree-lined streets and 19th-century townhouses are served by some of the best neighborhood cafés and restaurants in the world. The best Biang Biang noodles in the city will cost you a mere £8 (US$10.50) at Xian Impression on Holloway Road, while Upper Street—between Angel and Highbury Corner—is an ever-changing array of dining delights, from Ottolenghi’s flagship restaurant to award-winning newcomer Oldroyd. Legendary pubs include the Duke of Cambridge and the Charles Lamb, and you’ll barely need to travel beyond the end of your road for entertainment. The live music scene thrives at Islington Assembly Hall, Union Chapel, and The Scala; historic cinemas include The Rio and Screen on the Green; while the 325-seater Almeida is one of the most dynamic and influential studio theaters in London. —EJ Related These Talented London Artisans Are Keeping the City’s Craft Tradition Alive Photo by ElenaChaykinaPhotography/Shutterstock.com Scotch eggs for sale at the Maltby Street Market Best for beer lovers: Bermondsey Just over the river from Tower Bridge and east of Borough Market, Bermondsey is part industrial, part residential. But don’t let the plain warehouses fool you: There’s plenty here for the hungry and thirsty traveler, and it’s an excellent base for exploring London, with Tube links to Waterloo, London Bridge, and Westminster. Maltby Street Market is probably the most famous highlight in Bermondsey, where stalls sell everything from freshly baked pastries to vegan Thai food on weekends. For something to drink, head to the Bermondsey Beer Mile, where a smattering of small-scale breweries tucked underneath the railway arches open their doors to serve some of London’s best beers on weekend afternoons. Stop in at Brew by Numbers for a sour quince saison, sample Ubrew’s IPA, and try honey beer at Hiver Beers’ tap room. —LG Best for history buffs: Westminster When TV anchors talk about what’s happened in Westminster today, they’re talking politics as much as geography. The place-name has become shorthand for Britain’s seat of government thanks to the neighborhood’s rich history as an epicenter of power. Stand on Whitehall and you can see its importance in every direction—from the prime minister’s residence at 10 Downing Street, to the secret bunkers of Winston Churchill’s Cabinet War Rooms, to Banqueting House, where Charles I was the one and only English king to be executed. The iconic bell called Big Ben is currently under scaffolding, but you can still get some great selfies at the Houses of Parliament, not to mention Buckingham Palace, whose state rooms are open to the public throughout the summer. Or stay in neighboring Mayfair or Piccadilly to place yourself in the aristocratic footsteps of its previous inhabitants. Hotels like Hazlitt’s, Claridge’s, and The Athaneum maintain not just their grand exteriors but also the elegant interiors that have welcomed curious and well-heeled travelers for centuries. The area around St. James’s is the perfect place to take yourself back in time. Shop for posh food and wine at Fortnum & Mason’s (the royal grocer) and Berry Bros. & Rudd (the royal vintner), try on the toppers at Lock & Co, the world’s oldest hat shop, or stop for London’s most powerful martini at Dukes. And to indulge in that most British of institutions, take afternoon tea surrounded by art deco glamour at The Wolseley or The Ritz. —EJ Photo by Charlie McKay Those in search of the city’s hottest restaurants should include a visit to Hackney’s Bright. Best for foodies: Hackney

