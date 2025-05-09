This U.S. Road Trip Is Full of Small Towns, Mountains, and Stargazing

There’s no wrong way to experience West Virginia. With winding mountain roads and scenic highways that connect charming towns to wild landscapes, the state practically begs for slow travel and unplugging completely. Wherever you go, you’ll find what makes Appalachia unforgettable—natural beauty, creativity, ingenuity, and the kind of personal connections that stick with you long after the drive ends.

Traversing the Mountain State is about more than ticking off flashy attractions—it’s about savoring the journey one scenic overlook, stargazing spot, and small town at a time. From the misty hills of Harpers Ferry to the cosmic quiet of Green Bank, here’s how to explore one of the country’s most underrated summer destinations from east to west.

Wander the historic streets of Shepherdstown and Harpers Ferry

German Street in Shepherdstown bustles with eclectic shops and restaurants. Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

Your journey begins in Shepherdstown, the oldest town in West Virginia—and arguably one of its most charming. With 18th-century architecture, indie bookstores, and riverside views, it’s the perfect place to ease into the slower pace of a West Virginia summer.

Founded in 1762, Shepherdstown predates American independence and was once considered for the U.S. capital. During the Civil War, it served as a Confederate hospital town after the nearby Battle of Antietam. Grab coffee or tea at Lost Dog, explore the shops along German Street, and catch a show at the Shepherdstown Opera House.

Twenty minutes south, Harpers Ferry is where history, nature, and adventure collide. Walk the cobbled streets of the lower town, browse Civil War-era exhibits, or hike up to Jefferson Rock in Harpers Ferry National Historical Park for sweeping views of the Potomac and Shenandoah Rivers’ convergence.

It was here in 1859 that abolitionist John Brown led his famous raid on the federal armory, an event that helped ignite the Civil War. Today, the whole town functions as a living history museum, with park rangers in period dress, restored 19th-century storefronts, and trails that double as time machines.

Stargaze in Green Bank and Cass

As you leave the state’s eastern panhandle, head into the quiet hills of Pocahontas County, where much of the land sits above 3,000 feet. The air is crisper, the views stretch farther, and the night sky is darker. In Green Bank, you’ll find one of the most distinctive spots in the country, the Green Bank Observatory, home to the world’s largest fully steerable radio telescope. The town sits within the National Radio Quiet Zone, a 13,000-square-mile area with strict limitations on radio transmissions, making it a haven for stargazing—and a rare break from digital noise.



The Green Bank Telescope stands 485 feet tall and weighs 17 million pounds, but it’s so sensitive it can detect signals from billions of light-years away. In Green Bank, even Wi-Fi routers and microwave ovens are regulated, giving the area its truly rugged and unplugged vibe.



A short drive away, the historic town of Cass offers more nostalgia with its old logging railroad and beautifully preserved company houses. (Book one for a unique place to stay.) It was once the center of a thriving lumber industry and still uses century-old Shay steam locomotives.

The Cass Scenic Railroad Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

Ride the Cass Scenic Railroad up to Bald Knob (the third-highest point in the state), which climbs more than 4,800 feet, making it one of the highest-elevation train rides east of the Mississippi. Alternatively, wander through the company store and browse the selection of food and candy, souvenirs, and train-related memorabilia. Either way, you can take in the simple, sweet life of a town with zero cell signal but infinite charm.

Camp and stargaze at Watoga State Park

The sound of silence is loud and clear in Watoga State Park in Pocahontas County. Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

Keep that off-grid energy going with a night under the stars at Watoga State Park, West Virginia’s largest state park and an official International Dark Sky Park. Pitch a tent near Watoga Lake or rent a rustic cabin built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s. At night, the sky puts on a show—the Milky Way, meteor showers, and planets visible with the naked eye.

Pro tip: Pack a telescope or download a stargazing app before you arrive (there’s no cell service here) and spend the evening spotting constellations from a lakeside bench.

Hike Seneca Rocks and Dolly Sods

Seneca Rocks is one of West Virginia’s most iconic landmarks. Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

Back on the road, carve out time for two of West Virginia’s most iconic hiking experiences. First up is Seneca Rocks, a jagged quartzite formation that rises 900 feet above the North Fork River. The 3.4-mile out-and-back trail leads to a viewing platform with jaw-dropping views. You might spot rock climbers scaling the vertical face.

About an hour away to the north (and worth the detour), the Dolly Sods Wilderness offers an entirely different landscape. Imagine wind-stunted spruce trees, open heath barrens, and blueberry bushes lining the trails. It seems more like the tundra than the Appalachians, with sweeping vistas and a sense of total isolation. Roads into Dolly Sods can be rough, so check your route ahead of time and bring layers—the elevation means temperatures stay cool, even in summer.

Shop local art in Thomas and Davis

The twin mountain towns of Thomas and Davis are 10 minutes apart, and together, they form one of West Virginia’s most creative hubs.

Once a coal boomtown, Thomas reinvented itself through the arts. Today, the restored buildings on Front Street house makers, musicians, and independent entrepreneurs who’ve built a small-but-mighty cultural scene. Galleries, vintage shops, and cafés line Front Street—try to catch a show at the Purple Fiddle, a legendary music venue and café that regularly hosts live acts from across Appalachia and beyond.

In Davis, you’ll find trail access to Blackwater Falls State Park as well as outdoor outfitters, craft breweries, and shops selling handmade jewelry, ceramics, and woodwork. It’s a great spot to slow down, browse local goods, and maybe catch a pop-up art show or community event.

Attend the West Virginia State Fair (and explore an ancient cave)

The West Virginia State Fair Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

From Davis, wind your way south to Fairlea, home of the West Virginia State Fair, which celebrates its 100th year in 2025. It isn’t just funnel cake and Ferris wheels (though it has those, too); the fair also features live music, livestock competitions, and artisan demos, all with a backdrop of rolling green hills.

Lost World Caverns Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

While in the area, explore Lost World Caverns, an underground wonder with dramatic stalactites, flowstone formations, and cathedral-like chambers. The self-guided walking tour takes you 120 feet below the surface, where the temperature stays a cool 52°F year-round—a refreshing break from the summer heat.

Enjoy live music, art, and culture at FestivALL Charleston

No road trip is complete without a bit of culture—and Charleston, the state capital, brings it in spades during FestivALL, a summer arts celebration that turns the entire city into a work of art. Live music pours from street corners and riverfront stages. Artists paint murals in real time. Dance performances take over city parks. From large-scale installations to indie theater shows, it’s a creative explosion rooted in local pride. Grab lunch at one of the many bustling restaurants downtown, shop for local goods at Capitol Market, and end your day with a sunset walk along the Kanawha River.

Eat (and drink) your way through Huntington and Morgantown

A lively college town, Morgantown is a fun place to spend the day Courtesy of West Virginia Tourism

Round out your journey with bites, brews, and small-city charm in two of West Virginia’s liveliest college towns. In Huntington, head to Heritage Station, a revitalized train depot turned artisan marketplace. Then swing by Backyard Pizza for wood-fired pies or Bahnhof WVrsthaus & Biergarten for German fare with a local twist. The city is also home to the Market, which hosts live music outdoors every week from mid-April through August. Shop for local goods or try your luck at the Lost Escape Room before checking out solo, duo, or trio musical acts on Wednesday evenings and larger bands on Saturday nights.



A few hours north, Morgantown is a vibrant university town perched along the Monongahela River. Sample small-batch beer at Chestnut Beer Hall, grab a pepperoni roll (a West Virginia staple) at Terra Cafe, and stroll through the Morgantown Farmers Market for local produce and Appalachian treats.



Some places are made for slowing down, and West Virginia is one of them. Take the detour, stay a little longer, and let the Mountain State work its magic on you.