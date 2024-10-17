4 All-American Family Road Trips—and Tips for Surviving

My family of four has been fortunate to road-trip through various parts of the United States. Over the years, we’ve hit several national parks, including the Great Smoky Mountains and the Grand Canyon. During the pandemic, we embarked on a three-week-long coastal trip from our home in Los Angeles to Oregon. And most recently, my brood and I got our fair share of U.S. history along the Northeast corridor.

Driving countless hours in the car with littles or teens isn’t easy. But the bonding—through both moments of laughter and sibling annoyance—and shared exploration pay off in spades. These trips have taught my family that there’s so much to learn and appreciate, everywhere.

Ready to embark on an adventure with your loved ones? Here are four to consider.

Philadelphia to New York to Boston

Recommended time: 7 days

A road trip through the Northeast is fantastic for families keen to dive deeper into U.S. history. In Philly, tour Independence Hall, where the Declaration of Independence was signed, and learn about Benjamin Franklin’s life and contributions as a printer, inventor, and statesman.

Some 90 miles north, you’ll hit New York City, which you can admire from the top of the Empire State Building and spark your kids’ imaginations at any number of parks, gardens, and museums. (The Children’s Museum of Manhattan and the American Museum of Natural History are standouts.) Central Park is great for running off steam, and don’t skip the Statue of Liberty on its own island; it’s just a quick ferry ride from downtown Manhattan. (Getting there is half the fun!) Of course, there’s always something new to check out.

Further up the Eastern seaboard, visit Boston’s 2.5-mile-long Freedom Trail (join a walking tour with a colonial era–costumed guide through the Freedom Trail Foundation); the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum, where kiddos can throw tea overboard into the harbor (and reel it back in); and nearby Lexington and Concord battle sites, where early skirmishes of the Revolutionary War were fought.

Where to stay

In Boston, the Newbury is right across the street from the Public Garden and Boston Common, where you’ll find duckling statues, swan boat rides, and a playground. In Lexington, about 15 miles northeast of Boston, the Inn at Hastings Park gives younger guests souvenir tricorn hats resembling those worn by the Minutemen.

In New York, good options include the NH Collection Madison Avenue, with spacious digs for families and a central location. The 195-room 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge has a gorgeous rooftop pool and spectacular views of New York’s skyline—a perfect respite on a hot day.

Make sure the family wakes up early in Yellowstone for the best bison viewing. Courtesy of Abercrombie & Kent

Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons National Parks

Recommended time: 7 days

Arguably on every family’s bucket list, Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks are well-known for their geothermal features, wildlife sightings, and dramatic scenery.

Yellowstone covers as much land as the states of Rhode Island and Delaware combined, so it requires several days to explore. In the park’s northeast corner, Lamar Valley is where families can find wolves, elk, pronghorn, and bison roaming during the early morning hours. (Yellowstone Forever, an educational nonprofit that partners with the park, runs fabulous wildlife tours with guides who bring along spotting scopes and binoculars.)

Dedicate another day to visiting Old Faithful geyser, which erupts every 90 to 100 minutes, and walking the boardwalk around Grand Prismatic Spring, known for its vivid hues. In Grand Tetons, arrange a river rafting excursion along the Snake River through Lewis & Clark River Expeditions, a highlight of my own family weeklong trip through the parks.

Where to stay

Under Canvas West Yellowstone, a 10-minute drive from the park’s west entrance, offers a glamping experience for the whole family (without the bother of pitching a tent).

California Coast

Recommended time: 3–7 days

California’s dramatic, rugged headlands and endless ocean vistas are the stuff of road-trip dreams. In Mendocino and Humboldt counties, wander among groves of old-growth redwoods, marveling at their height and age. Along California’s Central Coast are appealing seaside towns, such as Carmel-by-the-Sea, Monterey (first-timers should not miss the Monterey Bay Aquarium), Cambria, Pismo Beach, and Cayucos (home to the Brown Butter Cookie Company).

Further south, there’s Santa Barbara, often called the American Riviera thanks to its Mediterranean climate; Santa Monica with its iconic pier; and laid-back San Diego. For families with younger ones, San Diego’s beach access and proximity to kid-approved attractions such as the San Diego Zoo, Legoland, and Disneyland make it an especially popular year-round destination.

Where to stay

Stop overnight in Fort Bragg in Mendocino County. Base yourself at the Inn at Newport Ranch, and be sure to take a buggy ride through the ranch’s private forest preserve.

In Santa Barbara, El Encanto is a sprawling oasis of 92 bungalows among the hills. And in northern San Diego, at the 226-room Seabird Resort, kids can take surf lessons, swim in an oceanfront pool, and stroll to nearby shops for lemonade and pastries. (Parents will also love the art-filled lobby and craft beers on tap.)

Shops, eateries, and scenic views make Pike Place Market fun for the whole family. Courtesy of Howard Frisk/Visit Seattle

Island Hopping: Seattle to the San Juan Islands

Recommended time: 5 days

Whether your family is inclined toward the artsy, foodie, or outdoorsy, Seattle is home to several worthy sites: the dazzling Chihuly Garden and Glass art museum; Pike Place Market (a farmers’ and artisan market that dates to 1907); and nearby snow-capped Mount Rainier.

After a few days exploring the Emerald City, drive your car onto a ferry to the largely under-the-radar San Juan Islands, an archipelago in the Salish Sea, off the northwest coast of Washington State. Families will appreciate the slow pace, a welcome change from their typically hectic lives. On San Juan Island, do some whale watching at the 42-acre Lime Kiln Point State Park and walk the downtown lined with cafés and bookshops. Take to the water, and look for orcas, bald eagles, and harbor seals on a four-hour wildlife viewing tour with Maya’s Legacy.

On horseshoe-shaped Orcas Island, hike among old-growth evergreens and enjoy panoramic views at Moran State Park.

Where to stay

On Orcas Island, stay at Pebble Cove Farm, which is an inn that doubles as an animal sanctuary. Kids will enjoy the adopted goats and chickens that roam the grounds.

Tips for taking a family road trip

When our kids were very young, a tote bag of tricks—from which we doled out the dollar-store stickers, dry-erase boards, Play-Doh, and lift-the-flap books—served us well. From there, we graduated to word searches, Sudokus, and podcasts such as Wow in the World, Smash Boom Best, and Greeking Out.

A stash of single-serve chips, trail mix, and popcorn; fruits like apples and bananas; water; and wipes are always good to have plenty of. Wear shoes that are easy to slip on and off. Encourage stretching during stops. (Be sure to keep an updated first-aid kit in the trunk, too.)