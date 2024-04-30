Annie Daly is a freelance writer and editor with more than 16 years of experience covering all things wellness, travel, and culture. She is also the author of two books: Destination Wellness, about genuine wellness philosophies around the world, and Island Wisdom, which she co-wrote with Native Hawaiian and tourism executive Kainoa Daines as a primer on Native Hawaiian culture. Prior to going freelance, she was a staff editor for 12 years at both digital and print publications, including SELF, BuzzFeed Travel, Yahoo! Travel, and Cosmo. She’s written for Condé Nast Traveler, Vogue, Marie Claire, Allure, and more. When she’s not traveling, you can find her at home in New York City, where she lives with her husband.

