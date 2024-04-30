Annie Daly

Annie Daly is a freelance writer and editor with more than 16 years of experience covering all things wellness, travel, and culture. She is also the author of two books: Destination Wellness, about genuine wellness philosophies around the world, and Island Wisdom, which she co-wrote with Native Hawaiian and tourism executive Kainoa Daines as a primer on Native Hawaiian culture. Prior to going freelance, she was a staff editor for 12 years at both digital and print publications, including SELF, BuzzFeed Travel, Yahoo! Travel, and Cosmo. She’s written for Condé Nast Traveler, Vogue, Marie Claire, Allure, and more. When she’s not traveling, you can find her at home in New York City, where she lives with her husband.

Most recent articles
The Best Tools and Apps for Planning a Road Trip
Road Trips
April 30, 2024 08:25 AM
Mastering the Art of the “Norwegian Sprawl”
Outdoor Adventure
May 11, 2021 04:05 PM
Now Is the Best Time to Make Your Travel Scrapbook
Photo Essays
March 25, 2020 01:54 PM
An Ode to the Family Reunion
Family Travel
June 28, 2019 02:15 PM
An Expert Guide to Traveling the World as a Digital Nomad
Travel Tips + Etiquette
August 02, 2018 01:51 PM
How to Plan the Perfect Group Trip (Without the Stress)
Travel Tips + Etiquette
June 14, 2018 06:05 PM
Why You Should Travel for Moringa, the Wellness Plant That’s Not Just a Trend
Health + Wellness
March 22, 2018 03:33 PM
Why You’re Going to Love Jamaica’s Reggae Revival Scene
Art + Culture
March 08, 2017 01:47 PM
