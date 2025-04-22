These Canadian Waterways Are North America’s Best-Kept Secret

One of the most incredible North American road trips is still largely overlooked. Called the Whales and Wonders Trail, it winds through Québec’s most awe-inspiring waterways, from the towering cliffs of the Saguenay Fjord to the vast St. Lawrence River, offering unparalleled opportunities to see majestic whales, explore glacier-carved landscapes, and experience the region’s rich cultural heritage. Along the way, travelers can hike through protected national parks, go on a guided boat or kayak tour to see humpback whales, and savor the food and drink on Charlevoix’s famed Flavour Trail. (A bonus: U.S. travelers will find that a favorable exchange rate means U.S. dollars go further here.) Whether you’re seeking adrenaline-fueled adventure or a tranquil escape, here are some top highlights of the Whales and Wonders Trail.

Climb and kayak the Saguenay Fjord

Crossing La Passerelle’s 278-foot-long suspension bridge over the fjord Courtesy of Sépaq

Begin your journey in Saguenay‒Lac-Saint-Jean, home to the stunning 146-mile Route du Fjord that follows the shores of the Saguenay Fjord through protected parks filled with outdoor adventures. For the most exhilarating fjord views, scale sheer rock faces and cross suspension bridges on via ferrata routes at Parc national du Fjord-du-Saguenay and Parc marin du Saguenay–Saint-Laurent. For a more serene and up-close experience, explore the fjord by kayak or canoe.

The route also meanders through l’Anse-Saint-Jean, one of Québec’s most beautiful villages with postcard-perfect streets and a great place to spend the night to explore the fjord. For something more outdoorsy, Parc Aventures Cap Jaseux, on the river’s northern shore near Saint Fulgence, offers an unforgettable stay in treehouses and glass-domed accommodations perched over the fjord, perfect for stargazing. About eight miles east, Exode en Nature’s cluster of mini-homes in Sainte-Rose-du-Nord—known as the “Pearl of the Fjord”—make a peaceful retreat.

On your way back, take a deep dive into the region’s history and ecology at the award-winning Musée du Fjord located on the shore of the Baie des Ha! Ha!, about 13 miles from the city of Saguenay on the southern coast. The interactive museum and interpretation center invites visitors to survey the fjord’s banks during low tide to discover fascinating tiny creatures hiding in the sand or temporarily stranded as the waters recede.

Whale watching in Tadoussac

As the trail winds toward Tadoussac, a storybook village at the mouth of the Saguenay Fjord mouth where it meets the mighty St. Lawrence River, you’ll enter the world’s premier whale-watching region.

At the Pointe-Noire Interpretation and Observation Centre Courtesy of Tourisme Québec/Dominique Lafond

The best way to get close to the action is to embark on a whale-watching expedition with Croisières AML—either from the comforts of a ship or in a thrilling Zodiac. The nutrient-rich waters of the Saguenay–St. Lawrence Marine Park attract up to 13 species of marine mammals, including humpback, minke, and blue whales. Witnessing these gentle giants breach the surface is an experience that lingers long after the journey ends.

The Pointe-Noire Interpretation and Observation Centre in the neighboring town of Baie-Sainte-Catherine, observe beluga whales from panoramic viewpoints while learning about conservation efforts or aboard a Croisières AML cruise leaving directly from Baie-Sainte-Catherine. For a more immersive experience, venture deeper into the fjord. About 13.5 miles from Tadoussac, Ferme 5 Étoiles is a family farm that offers guided sea kayaking expeditions, where paddlers can glide past cliffs teeming with seabirds and catch glimpses of harbor seals and whales. You can also spend the night here in a variety of traditional and unique accommodations.

Taste spirits and local ingredients in Charlevoix

Drive along Québec’s St. Lawrence Route and explore the Charlevoix Flavour Trail. Courtesy of Tourisme Charlevoix/André-Olivier Lyra

Continue your journey south along the spectacular St. Lawrence Route to discover Charlevoix, a region so devoted to culinary excellence that it has its own agritourism circuit, the Flavour Trail. This celebrated route connects visitors with passionate local producers and artisans for an authentic farm-to-table experience across the region. Here, you’ll find artisanal cheesemakers, charming cideries, and exceptional restaurants showcasing Québec’s terroir, alongside innovative beverage producers crafting offerings like Omerto, the world’s first tomato wine, and Eau-de-vie de petit-lait, a distinctive whey-based spirit.

As you travel this scenic byway—widely regarded as one of North America’s most gorgeous drives—you’ll wind through picturesque coastal villages before reaching the magnificent national parks of Grands-Jardins and Hautes-Gorges-de-la-Rivière-Malbaie. These natural sanctuaries showcase rare northern flora like ancient lichens, dramatic glacier-carved valleys, and imposing rock formations.

You’ll want to spend at least a night or two exploring this remarkable region, about 90 minutes from Québec City, which has renowned accommodations that suit discerning travelers. Choose among the historic elegance of Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu, the contemporary luxury of Le Germain Charlevoix Hotel & Spa, and the all-inclusive experience at Club Med Québec-Charlevoix.

Visit Parc national de la Jacques-Cartier and Québec City

Floating down the Jacques-Cartier River Courtesy of Sépaq/Mikael Rondeau

End your journey at the Parc national de la Jacques-Cartier, about 30 miles from Québec City. The wilderness sanctuary features a dramatic 1,800-foot-deep river valley where adventurers can kayak rushing currents or explore more than 60 miles of hiking trails. For a gentler experience, float down the Rivière Jacques-Cartier through the valley’s tranquil beauty in an innertube. Extend your time here with a stay among the pristine nature at campsites, cabins, or ready-to-camp sites.

Whale watching with Croisières AML Courtesy of Croisières AML

In historic Québec City, go on a river cruise to get an unmatched perspective of the UNESCO World Heritage site. From the water, admire the iconic Château Frontenac’s silhouette, the dramatic Montmorency Falls, and pastoral Île d’Orléans. This voyage through the St. Lawrence Estuary—where river meets sea—is a perfect finale, showcasing the harmonious blend of culture and nature that defines this captivating region. For those looking to fine-tune their itinerary or book turnkey experiences, a wealth of activity suggestions and vacation packages are available.