10 Must-Try Activities in Québec for Adventure Lovers

This road trip through Western Québec delivers with mountain peaks, forest spas, and outdoor adventures for every traveler.

A high view of a walkway elevated to the height or treetops and a lookout structure at Laurentian Treetops Trail in Laurentides, Quebec

Sunset at Laurentian Treetops Trail

Courtesy of Tourisme Laurentides/Daniel Desmarais

Tucked between Ontario and Montréal, Western Québec—home to the Outaouais, the Laurentians, and Lanaudière-Mauricie—is an outdoor haven. Whether you’re seeking heart-pounding adventure or a tranquil nature retreat, these diverse regions have everything from soaring ziplines, rugged hiking trails, and kayaking through a water labyrinth to luxurious forest lodges and star-lit camping. Visitors can immerse themselves in the untamed wilderness while enjoying refined hospitality, making it a dream destination for nature lovers in summer and year-round. Also, your dollar goes further here—the only hard part is deciding which adventure suits you best. So here are the best ways to experience the gorgeous landscapes of Western Québec this year.

Hot springs and adventure in the Outaouais

Come to the Outaouais for heart-pumping adventures in nature—stay for soothing thermal escapes. Gatineau Park is a vast outdoor playground with 139 square miles of pristine forests, lakes, and lookouts with breathtaking views. Hike, cycle, or canoe through the park, stopping at highlights like Champlain Lookout and Philippe Lake, a freshwater oasis.

A high view during sunset of people stand up paddle boarding through a marshy waterway at the Eco-Odyssée Nature Park in Quebec.

Eco-Odyssée Nature Park’s waterways

Courtesy of Eco-Odyssée Nature Park

Delve into the shadowy depths of Arbraska Laflèche, home to the largest accessible cave in the Canadian Shield region, spanning 12,000 years of history. Or paddle through the winding waterways of Eco-Odyssée Nature Park, where channels wind through beaver habitats. For an added dose of excitement, soar through the skies on Camp Fortune’s new peak-to-peak zip line, which stretches more than 2,500 feet across the treetops.

After an adventure-filled getaway in the Outaouais, head to the Nordik Spa Village Chelsea, North America’s largest spa, 10 minutes from downtown Gatineau. Unwind in thermal pools, saunas, and outdoor relaxation areas, then float weightlessly in the Källa treatment, one of only two saltwater pools of their kind in North America. Refuel at the restaurant, lounge, or biergarten before returning to the wild.

Hike and bike the Laurentians

View high view of the houses, trees, and waterway of the pedestrian village at Tremblant, Quebec.

View of the charming pedestrian village at Tremblant.

Courtesy of Tourisme Laurentides

A trip to Western Québec would be incomplete without venturing into the Laurentians, a mountainous region known for its stunning natural beauty and renowned outdoor activities. Begin your adventure in Tremblant, Eastern North America’s premier four-season resort—and one of Canada’s most beautiful. Centered around a pedestrian village that exudes European charm with its distinctive architecture and cobblestone streets, Tremblant is a legendary mountain resort. It’s also a launchpad of the Half Ironman race, where elite athletes tackle one of North America’s most challenging and scenic triathlon courses each summer.

From here, explore endless trails, zipline across the treetops, or cycle along the famous P’tit Train du Nord. Following an old railway line between Bois-des-Filion (just outside Montréal) and Mont-Laurier, the 145-mile multi-use trail—also ideal for walking and running—leads through flowing rivers, towns brimming with restaurants and boutiques, and heritage railway stations.

For those pursuing the prize of hard-won views, the Sentier des cimes is a treetop pathway culminating in a 131-foot wooden tower, an impressive and unique ecotourism destination that opened in 2022. Meanwhile, the Parc régional Montagne du Diable has some of the best hiking in the region, with a 69-foot observation tower atop Devil’s Mountain providing 360-degree views of the thickly forested Laurentian Mountains.

For the ultimate wilderness experience, visit Parc national du Mont-Tremblant, accessible from the Laurentians and Lanaudière regions. You can hike the national park’s 583 square miles of forest and see some of its 400 lakes, six rivers, and four waterfalls—Chute-du Diable, Chutes-Croches, Chute-aux-Rats, and Chute-aux-Mûres. Or climb the Vache Noire mountains’ via ferrata, scaling 650 feet with a guide, before spending the star-studded night under one of North America’s designated Dark Sky reserves.

Stay at Lanaudière-Mauricie’s forest retreats

A high view of a waterfall and dense forrest surrounding the Le Baluchon Eco Resort in Québec.

Le Baluchon Eco Resort

Courtesy of Tourisme Québec/Michel Julien

Embrace the tranquility of Québec’s Lanaudière-Mauricie region, north of Montréal, through its distinctive accommodations and immersive outdoor experiences. Situated on an eight-island archipelago, the 88-room Le Baluchon Eco Resort combines sustainability with adventure, offering kayaking, horseback riding, and hiking in a serene natural setting.

The luxurious wooden chalets of Les Boisés de la Rivière Noire each include a private spa, allowing you to fully relax after a day of exploring. If you seek seclusion, La Seigneurie du Triton, accessible only by boat, provides an unparalleled escape where you can paddle through misty lakes and spot local wildlife like Canadian geese, great blue herons, and beavers.

For a bird’s-eye perspective of the region, take a seaplane tour with Hydravion Aventure, where you’ll soar over endless forests and gin-clear waters. Or experience that view from the thrilling via ferrata, zipline and ropes courses at Arbraska Rawdon. Those who prefer to stay on the ground can explore the Parcs régionaux de la Matawinie, known for their incredible hiking trails and shimmering lakes (perfect for kayaking), which are just a short drive from Montréal.

From the thermal spas of the Outaouais to the mountain peaks of the Laurentians and the secluded retreats of Lanaudière-Mauricie, each corner of Wester Québec reveals its own adventure in nature. For those looking to fine-tune their itinerary or book turnkey experiences, a wealth of activity suggestions and vacation packages are available.

Bonjour Québec
Bonjour Québec’s mission is to promote the destination’s magnificent land, creative culture, and authentic experiences, and to encourage people from near or far to discover Québec as never before. It’s a place you will fall in love with at first sight and want to come back to again and again.
