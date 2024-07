Join Afar staffer Claudia Cardia as she shows you a lesser-visited side of Greece. On this four-day road trip through the Peloponnese region, she hits ancient history-packed stops including Epidaurus, Corinth, and Delphi, where ancient Greeks once came to speak to the Oracle of Delphi and learn their fate.

Chapters

00:00 Introduction

00:29 Day 1: Epidaurus and Nafplio

01:01 Day 2: Mystras

01:32 Day 3: Corinth

02:20 Day 4: Delphi

02:54 Outro