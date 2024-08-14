Paddington, St. Pancras International, Kings Cross—there’s a reason central London has so many major train stations. Head in almost any direction, and a quick train ride can carry you to castles, historic university cities, fantastic art collections, ancient ruins, and distinctive pubs. A day trip from the city will reveal more about the British character than afternoon tea at Harrods ever could. So, all aboard: Get out of town for a full day of exploring a different side of England.

1. Bath

Starting point: Paddington

Distance: 94 miles. The fast train takes 1 hour and 20 minutes, and fares start at about $30 each way.

Don’t forget to pack: A bathing suit if you want to indulge in a soak

Best for: Exploring layer upon layer of British history in a pretty, walkable, UNESCO World Heritage–listed town

“Oh! Who can ever be tired of Bath?” exults young Catherine Morland, heroine of Jane Austen’s Northanger Abbey. You don’t have to be wearing a cunning bonnet to agree: Bath offers modern visitors the chance to see ancient Roman baths and temples alongside genteel Georgian architecture and medieval churches. And fans of period dramas will recognize many of these buildings as filming locations from Bridgerton.

Start at Bath Abbey, a 10-minute walk from the train station. Built and rebuilt throughout the Middle Ages, the grand church is crunchy old Gothic on the outside and smooth Victorian Gothic Revival on the inside (the interior received an overhaul from Sir George Gilbert Scott in 1864). Admire the intricate fan vaulting in the nave, but don’t dawdle, this is a day trip. A short stroll will take you back a few centuries to the Roman Baths, a magnificent spa-and-temple complex built by the Romans around 60 C.E. and shored up through the centuries. The museum, full of artifacts and original pavements, is worth a browse. Inspired to take a soak yourself? Thermae Bath Spa, down the street, is a modern spa built on Roman foundations where the mineral-rich thermal waters emerge from the earth at about 113ºF (don’t worry, they cool down to a more manageable 93ºF in the baths).

After the spa, lunch is in order. Olive Tree, the city’s only Michelin-starred restaurant, serves lunch Friday through Sunday. Chef Chris Cleghorn’s kitchen depends on local suppliers to provide the freshest seasonal food (Cornish lobster, white asparagus). The neighborhood surrounding the restaurant is rich with regency architecture—side-by-side, elegantly proportioned, champagne-colored buildings. On the Gravel Walk, a path that skirts the eastern edge of Royal Victoria Park, pass the Georgian Garden and walk down all the way to Queens Square for a nice plummy taste of Georgian Bath.

Just off Queens Square, the diminutive collection at the Jane Austen Centre reveals more about Bath life during the early 19th century, and the on-site Regency Tea Room—where servers wear period costumes—offers a clear choice for true Austen fans. The ill-mannered Darcys among us can opt for a pint at the Raven or a cocktail (made with local cider brandy) at the Dark Horse on the walk back to the train station (both have nice food options if the evening stretches on). Trains back to London leave every 30 minutes to an hour until almost 11 p.m. —Ann Shields, Afar contributor

The opening of the Turner Contemporary gallery helped transform sleepy Margate into an artsy hub for in-the-know Londoners. Photo by eyematter/Shutterstock

2. Margate

Starting point: St. Pancras International, Victoria, or Charing Cross

Distance: 76 miles. Depending on where you depart from, the train can take under an hour and a half and cost as little as $15.

Don’t forget to pack: A camera and sunnies. Shutterbugs will have a field day at the colorful and quirky Dreamland amusement park.

Best for: Modern art fans, thanks to the Turner Contemporary complex. Foodies won’t be disappointed either, nor will those who like to follow hipsters to the latest stylish outpost.

You’re going to want to head out early for a full day of art-gazing, relishing foodie exploits, and wandering around a reborn retro amusement park. What was once a neglected seaside town has been transformed into a hipster haven, a process that was jump-started by the opening of the Turner Contemporary gallery in 2011, and it has even become known as “Shoreditch-on-the-Sea” after the trendy East London neighborhood.

Begin your day with a hearty breakfast at the Bus Café, which occupies an old double-decker bus and is known for its sourdough toasts and crumpet sliders, which are topped with everything from bacon lardons and locally smoked salmon to crisped halloumi. After a spin around the Turner Contemporary’s free exhibition spaces, head into town where you’ll be hard-pressed to pick among first-rate seafood eateries. Get an oyster-topped Bloody Mary along with the ceviche of the week at Buoy and Oyster, or book a table at Angela’s for a more refined dining experience and seasonal menu. (If you want to make a weekend out of it, Angela’s also runs a trio of colorful rooms, which include thoughtful touches like hand-dyed wallpaper from a local printmaker, bioplastic furniture, and even light shades made from mushroom mycelium.)

Now that you’re fueled up, you are ready for Dreamland. Hopefully you strategized somewhat during lunch, as this feast-for-the-senses amusement park is filled with rides and art installations but also hosts numerous concerts and events. Make sure you stay well past sundown to catch the park in all its lit-up glory. —Michelle Baran, deputy editor, news

Whitstable’s Old Neptune Pub, built from wood reclaimed from previous storm-tossed buildings on the site, invites long, ale-fueled afternoons. Photo by Paul Martin/Shutterstock

3. Whitstable

Starting point: Victoria, Cannon Street, or St. Pancras International

Distance: 60 miles. The train takes as little as 1 hour and 20 minutes (direct), and tickets start at about $40 for same-day, off-peak, round-trip.

Don’t forget to pack: Sunglasses and a windbreaker. This is the English coastline, after all.

Best for: Windswept strolls along pebble beaches working up an appetite for fresh local oysters and a pint of pale ale

Less than 90 minutes from the capital but the antithesis of a bustling metropolis, sleepy Whitstable is a perfect day-trip destination on the Kent coast. Spreading out from the south side of the Thames Estuary, the seaside town’s tangle of narrow roads is home to several art galleries, intriguing independent shops, and plenty of historic pubs.

Get there mid-morning for third-wave coffee at somewhere like Blueprint Coffee & Books, before browsing clothes, records, or art on the high street, and then enjoy local seafood at the the Lobster Shack, where you can see the oyster beds nearby at low tide. The restaurant is owned and operated by the Whitstable Oyster Company, which opened a “beachfront nano brewery” this summer, where whole oysters make their way into the oyster stout.

Your afternoon is best spent on the pebble beach, strolling past the fishermen’s huts (that you can stay in) and taking a dip in the water if it’s hot or you’re brave, then hunkering down at the Old Neptune pub. A friendly boozer that’s literally on the beach, the Neppy is constructed from reclaimed timber from previous buildings on the site that washed away in 19th-century storms. On weekends, bands jam and people cram into every nook, tucking away pints of local Shepherd Neame beer and fish and chips.

You could also elevate that seaside staple at somewhere like the Sportsman, a big draw for foodies just outside town where fried cod is switched for delicacies like roasted monkfish tail with chorizo sauce and green olive tapenade, or cured trout with rhubarb granita and rose. Trains back to the capital run twice an hour until about 11 p.m. —Tim Chester, deputy editor

Punting on the River Cam is a Cambridge tradition worth trying. Photo by Shutterstock

4. Cambridge

Starting point: St. Pancras International, King’s Cross, and Liverpool Street

Distance: 50 miles. The fast train (from King’s Cross) takes about 45 minutes, and all other trains take anywhere from an hour to 90 minutes each way; tickets start at about $10 each way.

Don’t forget to pack: A good pair of walking shoes. The historic center is compact but full of cobblestone pathways.

Best for: Manicured parks, Gothic architecture, and museums that rival London’s

This university town is easily accessible by train from three different stations in London. The 45-minute fast train from King’s Cross leaves every 30 minutes, making it perfect for impromptu day trips.

Start your morning with pancakes at Benets on King’s Parade in the center of town. If the view of King’s College Chapel directly across the street isn’t enough, pop in for a tour after breakfast. Easily the most recognizable building in Cambridge, the chapel features fan vaulting on its stone ceiling that dates back to the early 16th century.

The Fitzwilliam Museum is a mere five-minute walk south. There you can meander through its halls to discover more than half a million artifacts and works of art in the university’s collections. The Egyptian galleries are popular, but you can also find masterpieces by Titian, Rubens, and Monet. The current temporary exhibit (through November 3) is an ode to the last time Paris hosted the Olympic Games, exactly 100 years ago.

If the weather cooperates, don’t miss going punting on the River Cam. Before you hop on one of the flat-bottom boats (which you propel by pushing a pole along the shallow river bed), get a takeaway hamper from Fitzbillies for a mini picnic on board.

Despite being a college town, Cambridge isn’t simply a trip for academics; and it offers much more than the typical pub and café fare you’d expect. With restaurants like Parker’s Tavern, which opened at the revamped University Arms Hotel in 2018, and the two-Michelin-starred Midsummer House, you’ll want to extend your day trip and stay for dinner, too. —Lyndsey Matthews, Afar contributor

Literary fans can expect to lose themselves in Oxford’s rich history. Photo by Anna Moskvina/Shutterstock

5. Oxford

Starting point: Paddington

Distance: 52 miles. The train ride can take less than 50 minutes at certain times of day, and the fare starts at $7 each way.

Don’t forget to pack: An external charger for your phone (or a DSLR); you’ll want to take lots of photos of the soaring ceilings and historic sights.

Best for: Ogling the many architectural styles on a world-class campus and nerding out in museums

Oxford, a city of about 160,000 people an hour northwest of London, is home to legendary Oxford University, a 10-minute walk from the station. Some evidence suggests that teaching took place there as early as the 11th century, and by the end of the 12th century learning was in full swing, making it the oldest university in the English-speaking world. Alumni include saints, prime ministers, and Hugh Grant, and the setting has inspired some of literature’s most beloved stories. (Lewis Carroll wrote Alice in Wonderland here, and Lyra Belacqua, the heroine of alum Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials book series, grows up in a fictional version of Oxford.)

Exploring the golden-hued, waterside college town is a fine way to get a break from the sprawl of London. Throughout town, you’ll spot many architectural styles: English Palladian at the James Gibbs–designed Radcliffe Camera (dubbed “Rad Cam” by students); the towering Gothic spire at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin; and even a bridge inspired by the Rialto in Venice on New College Lane.

If the weather is fine, join one of the many walking tours of the campus and town offered by Experience Oxfordshire. Themes include ghost tours and itineraries dedicated to C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien. Bibliophiles should be sure to book a tour for the Old Bodleian Library, which is only accessible with a guide; the quickest option will get you in and out in 30 minutes if you’re trying to squeeze more into your itinerary.

For lunch, order local fare at the Turf Tavern, the same historic pub where Margaret Thatcher and Stephen Hawking have dined (its foundations go back to the 14th century). In the afternoon, dawdle at the myriad (free!) museums in town. Check out the expansive ancient coin collection (and plenty of other artifacts from around the world) at the Ashmolean Museum, admire ancient Peruvian textiles or dance masks at the Pitt Rivers Museum (which displays its collection by type of object rather than by region of origin), or enjoy works by today’s creatives at the Modern Art Oxford. And don’t miss the dodo specimen at the Oxford University Museum of Natural History. —Sara Button, Afar contributor

Even on a gray day, Brighton Palace Pier offers Victorian architectural flourishes and arcade fun. Photo by I Wie Huang/Shutterstock

6. Brighton

Starting point: Victoria, London Bridge, and St. Pancras International—though there are many options if you’re willing to transfer

Distance: 54 miles. The train takes about an hour and 20 minutes and costs less than $7 each way if you buy early enough in advance.

Don’t forget to pack: A large tote for any classic vinyl, antique housewares, or designer threads you may acquire. But leave the sunglasses at home so that you have an excuse to buy a new funky pair if the weather is nice.

Best for: Street-art spotting, vintage shopping, and seaside walking

Brighton marches to its own off-beat drummer. More hippie than hipster, the walkable seaside city is a colorful place—whether you’re talking about the street art and splashy shopfronts, the Victorian pleasure pier, or its legendary Pride parade.

As you walk into the city from the station, it’s hard to miss the Prince Albert Pub, with its giant memorial mural to dead musicians including Tupac and Bowie. But look closer for one of Banksy’s most famous pieces, Kissing Coppers. (The current version is a replica—the pub’s owner sold the original in 2011.)

Next, turn your steps to the bohemian North Laine neighborhood and hop between retro clothing shops like the well-curated Snoopers Attic or the cavernous Beyond Retro, stopping to fuel up at a vegan café or with a coffee at Pelicano roastery. Or head instead to the narrow pedestrian streets and designer boutiques of the Lanes district. From there it’s just a few blocks to the Royal Pavilion. The extravagant chinoiserie-style exterior of George IV’s seaside palace, with its onion domes, minarets, and turrets, is somehow surpassed by the lavish interior.

Lunch in style on oysters at English’s, the oldest seafood restaurant in the city, or go casual with fish and chips at the lively Brighton Palace Pier. It’s worth strolling past the carousel, rides, and arcade to recline on a striped deck chair at the pier’s end and look out over the English Channel. You may want to ride the Brighton i360’s glass pod to the top of the 531-foot viewing tower for scenic overlooks, or simply to end the day with a 20-minute stroll west along the pebble beach to Instagram the brightly painted beach huts in Brighton’s twin city, Hove. But whatever you do, don’t head back to London without grabbing an ice cream made with Sussex milk from Gelato Gusto—this is a seaside resort after all. —Maggie Fuller, Afar contributor

>>Next: Plan Your Trip With AFAR’s London Travel Guide

This article was originally published in 2019 and most recently updated on August 14, 2024. Nicholas DeRenzo contributed additional reporting.