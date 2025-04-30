The Ultimate Adventure Through Minnesota and Its National Park

Between Voyageurs National Park, the adjacent Boundary Waters Canoe Area (BWCA), and majestic state parks filled with rushing rivers and stunning waterfalls that dot the shoreline of the north shore of Lake Superior, traveling through the arrowhead-shaped northeastern corner of Minnesota is a water-lovers’ paradise. Kick off your adventure in Duluth, and along the way, you’ll enjoy all the state has to offer, from national parks and craft breweries to resorts, camping under the stars, and boutique shopping, all with gorgeous natural scenery along the way. Break up your road trip by getting out and stretching your legs on the 300 miles of trails along the Superior Hiking Trail, which affords magnificent panoramas of the big lake. Here’s how to create a memorable trip through the Star of the North.

Explore the northern shores of Duluth

Duluth’s iconic lift bridge Courtesy of Explore Minnesota/Paul Vincent

A celebrated destination for dining, shopping, and more on Lake Superior, Duluth is an ideal jumping-off point for outdoor adventure and many of Minnesota’s most remarkable natural settings. Enjoy a day or two in the lakeside city by taking a glass-blowing class in Canal Park; swimming, playing in the sand, or even surfing near Park Point Beach; walking along the lakewalk; or running the famous Grandma’s Marathon in June.

Watch the ships glide under Duluth’s iconic Aerial Lift Bridge that rises to accommodate 1,000-foot-long boats hauling grain, taconite, and other goods. Next to the bridge, the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center is the most visited marine museum on the Great Lakes. If you’re up for sightseeing, tour the historic Glensheen Mansion to get a taste of Duluth’s history.

Stay at one of the three rental units at the Njörd in Canal Park for sweeping views of Lake Superior and a centrally located home base with easy access to downtown shops and mouthwatering restaurants like Pickwick and Canal Park Brewing Company. Also nearby is Fitger’s Inn, which has enchanting rooms and a history dating to the 1880s. Fitgers is also where you’ll find multiple shops and restaurants, such as Fitger’s Brewery & Grille, which serves delicious wild rice burgers. Go a little further afield in Duluth for a hearty breakfast or other meal at Duluth Grill. Or make your way to Two Harbors and extend your trip by discovering waterfalls at Gooseberry Falls State Park or at least getting a slice of pie at Betty’s Pies.

The best way to get from Duluth to Voyageurs National Park

For a road trip to Voyageurs National Park from Duluth, plan on roughly 2.5 hours. Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the water-based park has four large lakes, 26 inland lakes, and over 500 islands. It’s ideal for everything from paddling a canoe and boating to camping on a private island or glamping on a houseboat.

Rent a houseboat from Voyagaire Houseboats in Crane Lake for the ultimate lake-life adventure, or book a room at Voyagaire Lodge if you prefer to stay on dry land. Stunning vistas and water will surround you, and perhaps you’ll even glimpse the northern lights. Voyageurs’ stargazing opportunities are many, thanks to its designation as an International Dark Sky Park.

How to travel to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area from Duluth

The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness Courtesy of Explore Minnesota/Paul Vincent

Ancient glaciers carved the picturesque, water-filled oasis known as the Boundary Waters Canoe Area (BWCA). Cliffs, islands, forests, plenty of water, and more populate its more than 1 million acres, running about 150 miles along the Canadian border. You’ll have your pick of canoeing paths with upwards of 1,200 miles available for paddling, plus you can hike on 12 different trails.

To get to the BWCA, hop on Highway 61, stop at Knife River, and collect a few intricately detailed agates that wash ashore as souvenirs. The local area is ripe for exploration, from checking out the Chik-Wauk Museum & Nature Center and Grand Marais to fishing Sea Gull Lake, so travel through Finland State Forest to Superior National Forest to the BWCA.

Head to Ely Outfitting Company to rent a canoe and gather camping equipment for your excursion through the BWCA. Set up camp before hiking the incredible boreal wilderness or simply taking a dip in the BWCA’s pristine waters. (Pro tip: Campsites here are first come, first serve and require camping permits that tend to sell out quickly, so make sure to plan well ahead.)

Drive up Minnesota’s North Shore

Grand Marais Courtesy of Explore Minnesota

There are eight spectacular state parks along Minnesota’s north shore and much to see in between. Take the scenic route from Duluth by driving Highway 61, known as the North Shore All-American Drive, which follows an old wagon trail dating back to 1899. It winds along the North Shore of Lake Superior and through tunnels, giving you plenty of time to savor the views of the “great sea” that’s bigger than its four sister Great Lakes combined. Powerful enough to sink ships, the mighty Superior’s beauty is unmatched.

Stop at McQuade Harbor Rest Area and perhaps watch boats launch, then picnic along the shore before journeying north to Split Rock Lighthouse for a quick tour of one of Minnesota’s most-photographed destinations. Near Ilgen City, see sea caves in Crystal Bay for an awe-inspiring experience—as long as you’re up for navigating the steep, rocky path to get to them. You can also go into the caves by boat. Another worthwhile detour is Palisade Head, an iconic Lake Superior viewpoint in Tettegouche State Park.

End the day in Grand Marais for a dinner filled with small-town charm at the Angry Trout Cafe and overnight at East Bay Suites. In the morning, take a scenic 40-minute drive to the northern tip of Minnesota, where you’ll find Grand Portage National Monument, full of endless things to do, from exploring its museum to touring its reconstructed depot and taking in its educational programming.

From Grand Portage, you can even make a day trip to Isle Royale National Park—a little-known fact is that the ferry from Grand Portage to Isle Royale is the fastest way there. Back in Grand Portage, be sure to trek to High Falls at Grand Portage State Park. At 120 feet, it’s the tallest and one of the most spectacular waterfalls in Minnesota.

Traveling along Minnesota's Northeastern region and the North Shore is a journey as epic as the destination—with memories that last a lifetime.