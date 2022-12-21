A Perfect Toronto Weekend Getaway

Spend your last day in Toronto enjoying that quintessential summer experience, a day at Rogers Centre to see the Toronto Blue Jays, the nation’s sports team, play. Michael will arrange for box seats and you’ll be able to cheer on the team that made it to the playoffs in 2015 and, as any local fan will tell you, are ready to go all the way to the World Series this year. Alternatively, you can explore some of the different neighborhoods of what is one of the world’s most diverse cities with over 140 languages spoken here and half its population born outside Canada. You won’t be able to experience all of them in a day but you can at least visit a few neighborhoods—and save others for your next visit to Toronto. Start your morning in the historic Chinatown (though it’s actually one of six Chinese communities in the city). Hundreds of restaurants and stores along Dundas Street West and Spadina Avenue serve the community and curious visitors. Afterwards you can hop on one of Toronto’s streetcars en route to Palmerston/Little Italy—the city has the largest streetcar system in the Western Hemisphere. Whether you end your visit at a trattoria in Palmerston or enjoying a plate of steaming noodles or a spicy curry at a restaurant in another Toronto neighborhood, you may find yourself planning your next visit before you have even started the journey home. After one taste of big, vibrant Toronto, you’ll want to come back for more.