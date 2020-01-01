Uncover Hidden Treasures in Vietnam’s Famous Cities

Day 5

Hanoi

Compared to its southern counterpart, Hanoi has a more relaxed air to it. The city was the capital of French Indochina from 1902 to 1945, and it can boast as many (if not more) reminders of Vietnam’s colonial period, in the form of stately neoclassical buildings lining the city’s boulevards. It also has a wonderfully preserved old town that predates the French—a dense warren of atmospheric streets.



You’ll head out this morning on a rickshaw cycle tour of the city, including Hang Gai Street, also known as silk street. With only a day in the city, you won’t be able to order any custom-tailored garments (which typically require several fittings), but the boutiques sell beautiful ready-to-wear pieces too—both men’s and women’s wear—as well as home items.



Afterwards, head just a few blocks south for a stroll around Hoan Kiem Lake, a green oasis cherished by everyone from kids to office workers. Friendly students may be eager to try out some phrases in English and pepper you with questions about where you’re from and whether you’re enjoying your visit to Vietnam.



In the evening, mark the end of your visit to Vietnam with dinner at Chien Beo, one of Hanoi’s best steakhouses. Unlike steakhouses at home, here you should skip the scalloped potatoes and opt for the excellent fried rice instead. Afterwards, take in a show at the water puppet theater; it’s a captivating performance, even if you don’t speak a word of Vietnamese.