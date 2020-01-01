Uncover Hidden Treasures in Vietnam’s Famous Cities

Your Asian adventure begins as soon as you board your Korean Air
flight in North America. You can choose from a menu incorporating Chinese, Japanese, and Korean—as well as Western—dishes. In every class of service, the entertainment choices
with movies, short features, music, and games will help make the hours fly by as you cross the Pacific. In First Class
and Prestige Class
, you may want to spend some time at the Celestial Bar—which you’ll find on the A380—before getting some rest in your fully flat bed. You’ll arrive in the new Terminal 2 at Incheon
ready to start exploring Asia, even before you arrive at your final destination.
If you have more than four hours in transit, take advantage of free tours
to nearby temples, beaches, Incheon’s city center, and other local highlights. If your time is more limited, stroll around the terminal and take in its art installations, green spaces, and even live performances of Korean music and dance.
Once you board your flight, you’ll land in Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon)
, just a few hours later. Your base in the city will be the Park Hyatt Saigon
, one of the city’s most luxurious properties, located right across the street from the historic Opera House. Refresh yourself with a dip in the hotel’s pool—the largest outdoor pool in the city.