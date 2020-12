Uncover Hidden Treasures in Vietnam’s Famous Cities

Day 3

Everywhere you travel in Vietnam, you’ll enjoy one particular legacy that the French left behind—their appreciation of good coffee. The Vietnamese, however, have made the drink decidedly their own. One unusual example of that is egg coffee: The addition of an egg yolk, condensed milk, and butter result in a deliciously rich drink. Enjoy this drink at its birthplace, the Giang Café.Once you’re thoroughly caffeinated, continue on to the War Remnants Museum. While many of the displays are focused on what Americans call the Vietnam War—and it can be a disconcerting experience to see the war through the eyes of the “other” side—a larger part of the museum is dedicated to the much longer struggle against the French colonial government.For the afternoon, book a unique tour with British expat Sophie Hughes, which covers the history of modern and contemporary art in Vietnam—beginning with French influences and ending with the present day—and includes stops at the Fine Arts Museum and local galleries.This evening you’ll dine at Cuc Gach Quan , where the setting is as stunning as the dishes that emerge from the kitchen. The French colonial house has been given a contemporary makeover by architect Tran Binh—it was the home of his grandmother, and it is sort of like eating at your grandmother’s house (assuming she had impeccable taste in home decorating!).After dinner, skip forward two centuries from the Indochine atmosphere of Cuc Gach Quan to the Chill Skybar , located on the 25th floor of one of the city’s new skyscrapers. This popular nightspot provides a glimpse of the new Ho Chi Minh City, which is fueled by commerce and new investments. You’ll see a city in the process of reinventing itself as you look out over the construction cranes and sip your cocktail.