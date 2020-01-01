Ultima Thule, The Horizontal Everest

Day 3

Qikiqtarjuaq and Kivitoo, Nunavut

The port you will visit today, Qikiqtarjuaq (formerly Broughton Island), sits off the east coast of Baffin Island on the other side of the Baffin Sea across from Greenland. It is in Nunavut, the newest and largest territory of Canada, which separated from the Northwest Territory in 1999. The community of the same name as the island is home to some 600 people and with its small landing strip it’s often used as a stop for pilots of small planes who are en route to Europe. The town’s crafts store is a good place to shop for traditional Inuit clothing, carvings, prints, and jewelry, but the main attractions of Qikiqtarjuaq are its wildlife and nearby Auyuittuq National Park, on Baffin Island.



Narwhals, orca whales, walruses, and seals are common here, as well as polar bears (in the fall). Auyuittuq National Park contains more than 7,370 square miles of fjords and glaciers—its Inuit name translates as the “land that never melts.” It’s an epic landscape of soaring peaks, sheer cliffs, and rivers and streams rushing with melt water at summer.



Kivitoo, on the east coast of Baffin Island, is a haunting stop on the itinerary that you will visit with a naturalist guide. The Inuit camp was used as a whaling station until it was abandoned in the 1920s, but metal tanks that were used to store whale oil and a number of buildings still stand in this small ghost town on the arctic heath. Walrus skulls and the graves of whalers are also remnants of that period. Kivitoo continued to be used as a camp by several Inuit families until 1962. After the drowning of several hunters proved devastating to the community, the survivors decided as a group to move to Qikiqtarjuaq.