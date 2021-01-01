Where are you going?
Time Traveling in Charleston
Charleston is one of the United States’ oldest cities, predating the country itself by more than a century. Much of the pageant of our history has played out here—and the past continues to feel present, even as Charleston continues to evolve. The itinerary created by Betty Jo Currie of Currie & Co. allows you to walk the same cobblestone streets that early merchants did; follow in the footsteps of signers of the Constitution and soldiers in the Revolutionary and Civil Wars; and admire the many centuries-old buildings that have been lovingly restored. For the armchair historian, or the professional one too, for that matter, Charleston’s fascinating past is waiting to be explored.
Original charleston history highlight 2.jpg?1474860913?ixlib=rails 0.3
Trip Highlight
Lunch with a Professor
On the first day of your trip, Betty Jo will arrange for a private lunch with a professor of historic preservation from the College of Charleston. You’ll learn about the city’s successes at preserving and restoring its many historic buildings and neighborhoods. It makes an ideal introduction to the city’s historic architecture before you begin to explore the city.
Original original currie headshot.jpg?1474858385?ixlib=rails 0.3
Trip Designer
Betty Jo Currie
When Betty Jo Currie entered the travel business 20 years ago, her desire was to identify the most exotic locales in the world—and then help people reach them. Since then the founder of Currie & Co. Travels Unlimited, often mentioned as the "place to go" for luxury and exotic travel, has roamed the world in search of breathtaking destinations.
  • Original charleston history day 1.jpg?1474858385?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Day 1
    Arrive in Charleston
    You will be greeted at the airport and transferred to your choice of one of two historic properties that will be appropriate settings for your travels into Charleston’s past. The John Rutledge House Inn on Broad Street is the only inn in the country that was once the home of a signer of the Constitution. The building’s architectural details have been lovingly restored, and the property celebrates Charleston’s past. Or you can choose to stay at the Kings Courtyard Inn on King Street, which dates from 1853. The wide-plank floors and oriental rugs reflect the hotel’s long history, while the Southern hospitality of its staff is timeless.

    You’ll dine tonight at McCrady’s Tavern, where George Washington was hosted by the Society of the Cincinnati in 1791 on his tour of the South. The tavern has, of course, changed hands many times since the presidential visit. It’s now run by one of Charleston’s most celebrated chefs, Sean Brock.
  • Original charleston history day 2.jpg?1474858766?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Day 2
    Explore Charleston’s Historic Neighborhoods
    You’ll set out from your hotel this morning on a carriage tour of historic Charleston. This area consists of the five different neighborhoods to the south of Spring Street. In the French Quarter, you’ll see homes of merchants, some dating from the 18th century. In the area known South of Broad, you’ll pass some of the city’s most beautiful antebellum mansion with views of the harbor. The King Street Historic District includes what has long been the city’s main shopping thoroughfare.

    The French Quarter is also where you will have lunch, at 82 Queen. This restaurant has been serving Lowcountry cuisine for more than three decades, although the buildings that house it are more than 300 years old. A professor of historic preservation from the College of Charleston will join you for the meal.

    Up next, a guide will meet you for a private walking tour of some of the evocative, and photogenic, alleyways of Charleston. You’ll visit Philadelphia Alley, often referred to as Duelers’ Alley because of the many duels that took place there, and 150-yard-long St. Michael’s Alley, one of the earliest areas of Charleston to be protected and restored.

    After your day exploring the city, Betty Jo will arrange for an early evening cocktail in a private historic home and then you are free to dine at any of Charleston’s famous restaurants, historic or otherwise.
  • Original charleston history baskets.jpg?1474902342?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Day 3
    Charleston’s Gullah Heritage
    The Lowcountry of South Carolina features one of the most interesting cultures in the United States, the Gullah. These African-Americans lived along the state’s coast and developed a language and culture that mixed influences from Africa and those from settlers of European descent. Your morning tour will focus on sites associated with this distinctive heritage: the sweetgrass stalls at the Charleston City Market, the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, and the Old Slave Mart. You’ll also see works by Philip Simmons, an acclaimed blacksmith who died in 2009 and whose ornamental gates and balconies grace many of Charleston’s homes.

    In the afternoon you’ll visit the McLeod Plantation on James Island on a private tour. In the early 18th century, many plantation owners chose to live in Charleston while African-American managers oversaw their farms here on the island. This allowed Gullah culture to thrive, and it is still possible to this day to hear Gullah spoken on James Island. A lunch featuring typical Gullah dishes will be served on the grounds of the plantation.

    You will return to Charleston late in the day and have the evening at your leisure.
  • Original charleston history day 4.jpg?1474859915?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Day 4
    Plantation Life
    There are a number of historic plantations in the greater Charleston area, and Betty Jo will arrange a visit today to Middleton Place, once the home of Arthur Middleton, a signer of the Declaration of Independence. The estate is of special interest as the home of America’s oldest landscaped gardens. At any time of the year, you can almost be guaranteed that some plant will be in bloom. Other highlights of a visit include the South Flanker House Museum and ruins of buildings that were destroyed in the Civil War.

    You will have lunch at the Middleton Place Restaurant before returning to Charleston where you will have an afternoon and evening free to explore. You may wish to visit the Charleston Museum, with fascinating permanent exhibits focused on life in Charleston during the Revolutionary and Civil wars, or one of the city’s many restored historic homes.
