Time Traveling in Charleston

You’ll set out from your hotel this morning on a carriage tour of historic Charleston. This area consists of the five different neighborhoods to the south of Spring Street. In the French Quarter, you’ll see homes of merchants, some dating from the 18th
century. In the area known South of Broad, you’ll pass some of the city’s most beautiful antebellum mansion with views of the harbor. The King Street Historic District includes what has long been the city’s main shopping thoroughfare.
The French Quarter is also where you will have lunch, at 82 Queen
. This restaurant has been serving Lowcountry cuisine for more than three decades, although the buildings that house it are more than 300 years old. A professor of historic preservation from the College of Charleston will join you for the meal.
Up next, a guide will meet you for a private walking tour of some of the evocative, and photogenic, alleyways of Charleston. You’ll visit Philadelphia Alley, often referred to as Duelers’ Alley because of the many duels that took place there, and 150-yard-long St. Michael’s Alley, one of the earliest areas of Charleston to be protected and restored.
After your day exploring the city, Betty Jo will arrange for an early evening cocktail in a private historic home and then you are free to dine at any of Charleston’s famous restaurants, historic or otherwise.