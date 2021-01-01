Time Traveling in Charleston

Charleston is one of the United States’ oldest cities, predating the country itself by more than a century. Much of the pageant of our history has played out here—and the past continues to feel present, even as Charleston continues to evolve. The itinerary created by Betty Jo Currie of Currie & Co. allows you to walk the same cobblestone streets that early merchants did; follow in the footsteps of signers of the Constitution and soldiers in the Revolutionary and Civil Wars; and admire the many centuries-old buildings that have been lovingly restored. For the armchair historian, or the professional one too, for that matter, Charleston’s fascinating past is waiting to be explored.