Day 3

Meissen Finery

Outside Dresden and just south of Meissen in the towns of Radebeul and Coswig, stop off at the 850-year-old Sächsisches Staatsweingut GmbH winery for a sparkling wine tour and delish Saxon delights at the restaurant. Other wineries that should be on your tasting list are Weingut Walter Schuh Sörnewitz, Rothes Gut Meissen, Weingut Mariaberg, and Weingut Matyas.Next, it’s a short drive to Meissen for the night. This 1,000-year-old city is famous for the Albrechtsburg, an enormous Gothic castle with tapestries, a theater, and paintings by Lucas Cranach the Elder; the Meissen Porcelain Factory —the first porcelain manufacturer in Europe, dating back to 1710—is a must-visit for anyone interested in design, art, and architecture. Get here early enough for a tour and be sure to check out the rotating lineup of exhibits. The Café & Restaurant Meissen on the ground floor has a menu of Mediterranean and local fare that rotates monthly; you can’t go wrong by ordering the Saxon potato soup, served on iconic Meissen porcelain. It also offers a great portfolio of local wines just waiting to be tasted.A good choice for a classic Saxon dinner is the 16th-century restaurant Vincenz Richter . Ask for a glass of crisp white from the Richters’ own wine estate.