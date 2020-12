Day 10

Flavors of Marrakech

Today is all about diving deeper into the Moroccan culinary scene . In the morning, join a women’s cooperative in an interactive cooking class. First, you’ll head to le jardin (the garden) to source your own herbs and vegetables, and then the local ladies are going to show you how to make Morocco’s most celebrated dish: tagine. You can make this succulent, stew-like dish with dried apricots, cinnamon, nutmeg, saffron, turmeric, and tomato paste, to your taste.Your homemade tagine is the perfect precedent to your last—and most flavorful—evening in Morocco. Dine behind the doors of an opulent palace, toast your journey with your new friends, and reflect on how the flavors of Morocco have inspired you.