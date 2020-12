The Best of Cultural Barcelona

Day 3

Gaudí's Barcelona

Few architects have done as much to shape the identity of a city as Antoni Gaudí did for Barcelona. It is impossible to see all of his works in the city while still giving each the time it deserves, so consider limiting your visits to just three—one of his residential works, the Park Güell, and the Sagrada Familia.The Casa Milà , or La Pedrera, is an apartment block on the Passeig de Gracia that was completed in 1912. Its stone façade that appears like it was molded from clay is still cutting-edge—more than 100 years later. Guided tours include visits to an apartment as well as common areas including the roof with its fairytale chimneys.The Park Güell is, along with Casa Milà, part of the UNESCO-recognized list of Gaudí works in Barcelona. The use of the English word “park” reflected a fashion for all things British in Barcelona in 1900, when the park debuted. Gaudi’s design, however, is hardly a typical English garden. The plants are Mediterranean—olive and carob trees dominate— but the main draw is the enchanting architectural elements. A huge terrace with views of the city and the Mediterranean, and sculptures and walls covered in mosaics of colorful tiles.After the park, Les Tres a la Cuina is a nearby gourmet store and deli that’s a good place to break for lunch before continuing on to the Sagrada Familia Gaudi’s most famous, and largest, work, this enormous basilica is still not completed. Construction began in 1882 and, currently, it is projected to be finished in 2026, one hundred years after Gaudí’s death. Still, his genius can be appreciated even while the building remains unfinished. Here Gothic elements have been revived with motifs from nature—the church’s columns look like trees carved from stone, floral motifs grace the façades, and stained-glass windows fill the soaring space with an array of colors.This evening, complete your tour of Barcelona’s modernisme buildings with a performance at the Palau de la Música Catalana . Tickets for recitals are often available for as little as 20 euros ($23.50) and provide a chance to see the interior of this stained-glass and gilded jewel box by one of Gaudi’s contemporaries, Lluís Domènech i Montaner.