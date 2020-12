The Best of Belgium

Day 2

Arrive in Brussels

Belgium’s capital is also one of Europe’s, serving as the meeting place of the European Parliament and a number of EU bodies. For leisure travelers, that means a you’ll find a lot of luxury hotels, and—once the bureaucrats leave town on Fridays—good weekend hotel deals. Many of the top choices are centrally located near the Grand Place. Explore all your choices—both in Brussels and at your other stops on this itinerary—with Brussels Airlines’ Hotel Booking service After you’re settled, start your exploration at the Grand Place, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the symbolic heart of Brussels. The earliest market held here dates to the 11th century, though most of the guild halls you see today were built in the early 18th century. The area’s also home to City Hall and is the site of special events—concerts, an annual Christmas tree, and (in August of even-numbered years) an enormous “Flower Carpet” of begonias.Of course, no trip to Belgium would be complete without sampling one of the country’s signature dishes: mussels served with fries. Knock this item off your must-try list at lunch today. Chez Léon and Zinneke , to the north of the city center, are among the most popular places in Brussels where you can enjoy a meal of mussels.In the afternoon, a visit to the Magritte Museum offers a chance to explore the world’s largest collection of works by one of Belgium’s most famous artists, René Magritte, whose surrealist paintings are both humorous and haunting. Continue on to another site that can also feel surreal, the Atomium . This 335-foot-tall structure of nine stainless-steel-clad balls, each with a diameter of 60 feet, was built for the 1958 World’s Fair and is modeled after an iron molecule. Ascend to the highest of them for panoramic views of the city.You’ll enjoy more sweeping views of the city when you eat at Villa in the Sky , a restaurant with floor-to-ceiling windows built atop a skyscraper. Other restaurants in the city cover all the cuisines of the world, from Belgian favorites to award-winning French, Italian, and Asian options.