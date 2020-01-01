Taste the Flavors of Singapore

Start your day with some stretches and breathing exercises—all guests of the Six Senses Duxton are invited to join morning yoga sessions at a nearby park—followed by breakfast at the hotel.
You’ll then be met by a guide for a private tour of Singapore’s highlights, beginning in the city’s oldest urban quarter, Kampong Glam. Presiding over the neighborhood is the golden dome of the Sultan Mosque, constructed in 1824, just two years after Sir Stamford Raffles designated the area as a home for Singapore’s Arab and Malay residents. In the shadow of the mosque, Arab Street is a lively strip of designer boutiques, gift stores, and food stalls.
You’ll then explore more of Chinatown’s restaurants, teahouses, and shops. It’s a neighborhood that has a very typical Singaporean mix of old and new, with centuries-old temples sitting next to hipster bars and cafes.
Continue on to the adjoining Little India neighborhood, where you’ll see the Sir Mariamman Temple—a gem of traditional South Indian architecture constructed in 1827. Here, streets are lined with flower-garland shops, fruit and vegetable vendors, and curry houses. At the Tekka Centre, the ground floor has a hawker market, with stalls selling cheap and tasty food. Upstairs you can shop for saris, Bollywood soundtracks, and anything else on your list of must-buy Indian items.
In the afternoon, the Yixing Xuan Teahouse, near the Six Senses Duxton, will host you for a tea appreciation class. By the end of your visit, you’ll be a connoisseur of all the different varieties of black, green, and white teas, as well as the various flowers and grains that give them their remarkable variety.
This evening, dine at one of the 37 Michelin-starred restaurants in Singapore. While it might not come as a surprise that the city is home to some of the best Chinese and Japanese restaurants in the world, it also boasts French restaurants that impress even the ultimate arbiters of French cuisine: the critics at Michelin. One of those spots, Rhubarb le Restaurant
, is located just a minute on foot from your hotel. Here, chef Paul Longworth prepares classic French dishes with subtle Asian touches, like wakame pearls (a Japanese seaweed).
After dinner, take a short walk to your hotel’s sister, the Six Senses Maxwell, for a nightcap at Max’s Rooftop Bar.