Tasmania & the Fjords of New Zealand

Day 11

Milford, Doubtful, and Dusky Sounds

At the end of your voyage across the Tasman Sea, you’ll arrive at what Rudyard Kipling famously described as “the eighth wonder of the world,” Milford Sound. Majestic peaks reaching toward the sky and white-plumed waterfalls cascading down forested cliffs into pristine waters making the sound the undisputed jewel of New Zealand’s World Heritage-listed Fiordland National Park. Milford Sound’s spectacular beauty is complemented by an abundance of amazing wildlife, including dolphins, seals, and penguins.



Later in the day you’ll continue on to Doubtful Sound, the second longest (at roughly 24 miles) of the fjords in the area. It’s been called “the Sound of Silence” with its serene atmosphere of peaks soaring above the water. Don’t get so overwhelmed by the grandeur of Doubtful Sound that you forget to look for the bottlenose dolphins, fur seals, and Fiordland crested penguins that are common here.



At the end of the day, you will sail on to Dusky Sound. You’ll be following in the path of Captain James Cook who spent several weeks exploring the sound on his second voyage to Australia. A number of islands sit in the sound, while waterfalls plunge from the cliffs alongside the sound into the water below. Dolphins, whales, seals, and many different seabirds can be spotted here.