Switzerland with a French Flair

Cari Gray of Gray & Co. specializes in "custom trips for active travelers," and in Switzerland there's no shortage of opportunities to explore by bike or on foot. For an introduction to Switzerland's Francophone regions, she sends travelers to the cantons of Neuchâtel and Jura, roughly 45 minutes from Bern. She'll provide you with a choice of biking and hiking options and stops where you can enjoy the region's famous cuisine and wines. To see even more of Switzerland with Cari, this trip can be easily combined with her itinerary to Appenzell, "A Canton Off the Beaten Path." Also check out this guide covering some of the highlights in more detail.