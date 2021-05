Day 2

Stay Famously

From Vevey, you’ll transfer to, one of Switzerland’s most famous alpine resorts. The main draw is more than 100 miles of ski trails, but when you are not on the slopes the car-free village is one of Switzerland’s most elegant shopping districts and also home to a number of gourmet restaurants. Your home in Gstaad will be the Gstaad Palace , a hotel that helped establish Swiss hospitality as the best in the world. Its guest register includes famous figures from Elizabeth Taylor to Marc Chagall, but everyone is treated like members of the Scherz family that has owned and operated the hotel, first opened in 1911, for decades.